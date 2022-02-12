The Best Leadership Skill You Can Develop Right Now

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. A report from the Randstad Workmonitor survey, 83 percent of the Indian workforce would like to be an entrepreneur, higher than the global average of 53 percent. Putting together our annual 35under35 issue, where the featured founders come in all shapes, sizes, genders, and backgrounds, it is their childlike wonderment, curiosity, passion, risk tolerance, and faith that come to the forefront. They get up at dawn, use productivity apps, network without abandon and leave no stone unturned to achieve their goals. We spoke to these 35 young founders and found what ticks their needle and their life lessons are abridged here as learning tools for all looking to become an entrepreneur.
