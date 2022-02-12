ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Ray Stevenson cast in Disney+ ‘Ahsoka’ series

By Nick Nafpliotis
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Friday, Borys Kit of the Hollywood Reporter exclusively revealed that Ray Stevenson has been cast in the upcoming Ahsoka series for Disney+. If you’re a genre film fan, then there are a number of places you’ve likely seen Stevenson,...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Despite Marvel Fan Backlash, Brie Larson Getting Her Own Disney+ Series

Avengers: Endgame (2019) star and Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Glass Castle, Scott Pilgrim) never seems to catch a break from Marvel fan backlash, but that isn’t stopping Disney from putting her at the forefront of Disney+ in a new series. Brie Larson is one of the most popular...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Could Disney+'s Ms. Marvel Series Right One Of Marvel's Previous TV Wrongs?

Marvel Studios and Disney+’s Ms. Marvel series has yet to lock down a release date, though last year it was estimated that it would come mid-to-late summer. While fans have had to wait longer than expected, some new unconfirmed information indicates that the new series is only a few months away, and that it may even include a beloved superhero team member that could help right one of Marvel TV's previous wrongs.
TV SERIES
SFGate

‘National Treasure’ Disney Plus Series Casts Catherine Zeta-Jones

Zeta-Jones joins previously announced cast members Lisette Alexis, Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, and Jake Austin Walker, and Lyndon Smith in the series continuation of the film franchise of the same name. Production is set to begin this month in Baton Rouge, LA. More from Variety. Michelle Yeoh Among...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Stevenson
Person
Lars Mikkelsen
aiptcomics

Live-action ‘Goosebumps’ series lands at Disney+

It was almost two years ago when we learned that Sony Pictures Television and Scholastic Entertainment were developing a new live-action series based on R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps book series. On Monday, Joe Otterson of Variety exclusively revealed that Disney+ has ordered a 10-episode first season of the series. Rob...
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

The Book of Boba Fett may have crucial hints about Ahsoka series

With the end iof the second live-action Star Wars series, fans’ gazes are now set on the twin sun horizon for what comes next. Later this year we have both the Cassian Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi series to look forward to. Beyond that are more projects still. Among them is another live-action show, this time featuring the wayward Jedi apprentice Ahsoka Tano.
TV SERIES
Collider

Star Wars: 10 Characters That Could Make an Appearance in Disney+ Ahsoka

It has been over a year since the new Ahsoka show on Disney+ was announced and fans are patiently waiting to get their hands on any information out there. Rumors and speculation has started bubbling up about a possible release date, but so far early 2022 has been the answer from those working on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
SuperHeroHype

Disney+’s Ironheart Series Casts Anthony Ramos in a Mystery Role

Disney+’s Ironheart Series Casts Anthony Ramos in a Mystery Role. After sharing the screen with Hasbro’s robots in disguise, Anthony Ramos is heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Deadline, the actor and singer has booked a “key role” in the upcoming Ironheart series on Disney+.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Divergent Series#Disney World#Rebels
allears.net

Movie Casting Choices, New Disney+ Series, and All the Media News You Missed This Week!

If you’re not a Disney+ subscriber, then you’re SERIOUSLY missing out. The past two years have been a steady stream of awesome (and incredibly popular) series and movies that somehow always tend to get the people on the internet talking. And going into the future, the success of the past two years is allowing Disney to take on a lot more projects! So what’s new in entertainment and media news this week? We’re sharing the full list of announcements that you missed!
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Rita Ora Joins Cast of Disney Plus’ ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series

Singer/songwriter Rita Ora has joined the cast of Disney Plus’ upcoming ‘Beauty and The Beast’ prequel. The news was announced Monday during Disney Branded Television’s session at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. On the “Beauty and the Beast” (working title) prequel, Ora will star as “a fugitive with surprising abilities who carries with her a secret that could potentially affect an entire kingdom.” She joins a cast that includes Josh Gad, Luke Evans, Briana Middleton, Fra Fee and Jelani Alladin. Gad also serves as an executive producer and co-showrunner, along with Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz. (Alan Menken, Liesl...
MOVIES
themainstreetmouse.com

DISNEY BRANDED TELEVISION ANNOUNCES CASTING FOR DISNEY+ ORIGINAL SERIES “AMERICAN BORN CHINESE”

International Cast Features Michelle Yeoh, Chin Han, Yeo Yann Yann, Daniel Wu. Disney Branded Television has announced casting for the Disney+ original series “American Born Chinese,” the genre-hopping action-comedy based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang. The cast features talented international stars Michelle Yeoh (Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Ben Wang (“MacGyver”), two-time International EmmyÒ Award nominee Yeo Yann Yann (“Wet Season”), Chin Han (“Mortal Kombat”), Daniel Wu (“Reminiscence”), Ke Huy Quan (“Finding ‘Ohana”), former Taekwondo champion Jim Liu and Sydney Taylor (“Just Add Magic”). A Disney Branded Television series, “American Born Chinese” is produced by 20th Television and will begin production later this month in Los Angeles.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Disney
allears.net

Stars from Marvel and More Cast in a New Disney+ Original Series

Disney+ is out here singlehandedly preventing boredom for Disney fans around the globe. With hit shows from Marvel and Star Wars, awesome and entertaining documentaries from Nat Geo and the Disney Parks, and a slew of classic movies, there’s so much to choose from when you’re deciding what to watch next. And coming soon, there’s another show that will be added to that list!
TV SERIES
starwarsnewsnet.com

Week In Review: ‘Ahsoka’ Cast News, ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Finale Reactions, and More

Feb. 11 – ‘Ahsoka’ Adds Ray Stevenson to Cast as a Villainous Admiral (Not Thrawn) Ray Stevenson, who previously took part in the Star Wars franchise with the role of Gar Saxon in Rebels and The Clone Wars, is returning to the franchise to play a different character in live-action for the Disney Plus limited series Ahsoka. Check out the report!
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Andor Series Reportedly Renewed for Season 2

The upcoming Rogue One: A Star Wars Story spin-off has already been renewed for a second season!. We're still waiting for Andor, the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story spin-off series that will bring back Diego Luna. However, it looks like we'll be expecting a second season in the future. Stellan Skarsgard has just revealed that the show is already getting a Season 2!
MOVIES
disneydining.com

Disney+ ‘National Treasure’ Casts Powerhouse Actress as Series Regular

When Disney+ was launched in 2019, subscribers were promised a ton of great original programming. And so far Disney has kept its promise. Fans have flocked to the platform to watch original shows like The Imagineering Story, Loki, and The Mandalorian. Disney has also announced a ton of new shows that are coming down the pike, including American Born Chinese, Paola Santiago and the River of Tears, and Superfudge — based on the novel from Judy Blume.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Continental’: Katie McGrath, Ray McKinnon Among 5 Cast In Starz’s ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series

EXCLUSIVE: Katie McGrath (Supergirl), Ray McKinnon (Rectify) Adam Shapiro (Never Have I Ever), Mark Musashi (Fear of the Walking Dead) and Marina Mazepa (Malignant) have been cast opposite Colin Woodell and Mel Gibson in Starz’s The Continental, the prequel to the Keanu Reeves film series John Wick. The Continental will be presented as a three-night special-event TV series, produced for Starz by Lionsgate Television. In addition to Woodell and Gibson, the five join previously announced cast members Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate and Ben Robson. McGrath will play The Adjudicator; McKinnon portrays Jenkins; Shapiro is Lemmy; and Musahi...
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Daredevil,’ ‘Jessica Jones’ and More Marvel Shows Leaving Netflix on March 1 – Next Stop Disney+?

Netflix is going to be without its Defenders come March 1. The collection of Marvel television series – including “Jessica Jones,” “Daredevil,” “The Punisher,” “Luke Cage” and “Iron Fist” – will be leaving the platform at the end of the month, per the streaming service. Title pages for each show list the final day to watch as Feb. 28. Disney will then regain the rights to the shows, which will presumably migrate to their streaming services sometime soon. Official distribution plans have not yet been announced.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy