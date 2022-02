Everybody has stuff. Many of us have a lot of stuff. Several of us has way too much stuff. Sometimes, we decide we have to (or our better halves make us) get rid of said stuff. There are lots of places one can sell crap that others believe they want, or maybe even NEED! I found some things in the Waterloo Craigslist that I find unusual, odd, or weird. Is anyone here looking for any of this?

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO