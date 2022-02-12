ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Heavy Metal' Animated Epic Gets 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Release With New Retrospective Feature

By Aidan King
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time ever, the animated sci-fi classic Heavy Metal will be available to fans on 4K Ultra HD. The groundbreaking film is getting a limited edition SteelBook, which will include a 4K Ultra HD disc and Blu-ray disc of Heavy Metal as well as the sequel, Heavy Metal 2000,...

collider.com

#Blu Ray Disc#Animated Film#Feature Film#Sci Fi#Heavy Metal 2000#Dolby Vision#Dolby Atmos
