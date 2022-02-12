'Heavy Metal' Animated Epic Gets 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Release With New Retrospective Feature

The fine folks at Scream Factory are known for giving love and attention to horror films that time has long forgotten, and that includes critically panned 2005 werewolf films that have developed cult followings, like Wes Craven's "Cursed." On April 26, 2022, "Cursed" will be getting the Blu-ray treatment for the very first time, featuring a new HD transfer of both the theatrical and unrated cuts. Unfortunately, this does mean we're still waiting to see a release of the alleged "Craven's Cut" of the film. For what it's worth, Scream Factory genuinely tried to get their hands on the original Craven cut of the film but to no avail. The recent announcement does not include a list of what will be on the disc, but they've promised significant special features will be a part of this release, and pre-orders of the Blu-ray do include an exclusive 18" x 24" poster featuring brand new artwork from Colin Murdoch.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO