The 2022 NBA Trade Deadline had some incredible deals. James Harden and Ben Simmons traded places, while Kristaps Porzingis was part of a shocking blockbuster. Yet, some teams decided to stand their ground and will attack the postseason with their rosters as they are, barring making a move on the buyout market. The Denver Nuggets were one of these teams, though they are in a rather unique situation given some key players are set to return from injuries before the playoffs.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO