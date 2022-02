INGLEWOOD, Calif. – They couldn’t even sell out that first Super Bowl all those LV years ago. In fact, it wasn’t even called the Super Bowl. No, when legendary coach Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers beat Kansas City, 35-10, on Jan. 15, 1967 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, nearly a third of the 94,000-seat stadium was empty. And it would be months before the AFL-NFL World Championship Game would be known as the Super Bowl, named after the "Super Ball" toy that Kansas City owner Lamar Hunt’s kids tossed around.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO