Despite skipping out on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 reunion taping, and reportedly not filming anything for season 3 thus far, Mar Cosby is speaking out regarding rumors that she is leaving the Bravo reality series. The 49-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Friday to shut down any speculation that she's exiting the Bravo reality show. "This story is not true!! This is a complete fabrication," she wrote on her Instagram page on Friday, Feb. 4. "A complete lie! I have not spoken to anyone!!" Her remarks came amid much controversy regarding its stars.

