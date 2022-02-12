Game 23: Ohio State at Michigan Open Thread

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 22 Ohio State women’s gymnastics team fell on the road to No. 6 Minnesota, 197.575-195.775, Saturday night in Minneapolis. Sydney Jennings led Ohio State in two rotations and both she and Jojo Warga recorded career-best performances in their respective events. MEET NOTES. Colby...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball’s 2023 recruiting class has added a second member in Austin Parks of Memorial High School in Saint Marys, Ohio. The three-star recruit is the nation’s No. 148 player and No. 18 center. Since Chris Holtmann took over the program in 2017, Parks is the seventh in-state commit the Buckeyes have landed, with at least one in every class. They beat out eight other schools, including Illinois, Indiana and Michigan State.
Ohio State got what could be a defining win on the road against Michigan on Saturday. The Buckeyes were coming off of a game it should have put away against Rutgers in Piscataway. The Buckeyes were able to dust themselves off and get a win away from home to perhaps change the trajectory of the season.
The Buckeyes walked into the Crisler Center as the underdogs, but walked out the victors Saturday with an impressive win over its archrival. Despite losing four of their past five Big Ten road games, No. 16 Ohio State got off the schneid with a 68-57 win over the Wolverines, beating Michigan in Ann Arbor for the second straight time since the 2019-20 season.
For Ohio State, there was plenty to be pleased about as the final buzzer sounded in Ann Arbor. The Buckeyes bounced back from last Wednesday's loss to Rutgers with a resounding 68-57 win against their archrival Saturday, beating a Michigan team that was favored to pick up a win over No. 16 Ohio State.
After a night’s worth of frustration, Juwan Howard finally had enough. He pulled his mask down and stalked onto the court, shadowing a referee. Hunter Dickinson had just been whistled for an illegal screen with 39.6 seconds to play in a game that skidded towards an unceremonious ending — one that the foul had no impact on.
Michigan’s strength and identity all season has been its rebounding. In the games it’s won, the boards have exclusively been theirs, with senior forwards Naz Hillmon and Emily Kiser building a wall around the glass. But this week, with two losses (63-57 in East Lansing and a 71-69...
Michigan -2.5 Michigan basketball has more work to do on its NCAA tournament resume and here are three keys and a prediction for Ohio State. Just two days ago, Michigan basketball notched its biggest win of the season as the Wolverines dismantled Purdue. But, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, Michigan...
Tennessee is looking for its seventh consecutive win in SEC play this evening, set to host Vanderbilt for round two between the in-state rivals. The No. 19 Volunteers are coming off of a big road win at Mississippi State on Wednesday night, improving to 17-6 overall and 8-3 in conference play.
Dylan and Brendan dive into the Big Ten at the top to break down the conference title race between Illinois, Purdue, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Ohio State after an eventful week. Then they slide down the standings to discuss the four primary teams on the bubble: Michigan, Iowa, Rutgers and Indiana.
WACO, TX — After another solid week on the basketball court, Baylor guard James Akinjo is the Big 12 Newcomer of the week. In two games, the transfer from Arizona averaged 15 points and 7.5 assists per game. On the season as a whole, Akinjo is second on the team with 13.1 points per game […]
Not that it ever looked like a walk in the park, but Ohio State’s trip to Ann Arbor got a whole lot more daunting on Thursday night. After underperforming for much of the year, Michigan appeared to put it all together against Purdue, putting a beating on the third-ranked Boilermakers to the tune of an 82-58 win. The next opponent to enter the Crisler Center after that performance will be the 16th-ranked Buckeyes, who have suffered defeats to Rutgers and Purdue in their past three games and have struggled on the road for most of the season so far.
WACO, TX — Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith is the Big 12 Player of the Week as she continues to show why she is one of the favorites to win national player of the year this season. This past week, Smith averaged 26 points per game as the Bears picked up home wins against both Kansas […]
In their last game No. 16 Ohio State (15-6, 8-4) suffered a heartbreaking defeat when they gave up a lead late in the game at Rutgers and ended up with a 66-64 loss when it looked like they had that game firmly in hand. The Buckeyes didn’t have an easy...
Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines Preview, Picks, and Betting Guide. Unranked Michigan will look to get back in the top-25 mix with a legitimate opportunity against #16 Ohio State in Saturday’s Big Ten action. We’ll be taking a deep dive into the odds and see where we can find value in what will be a must-watch game.
Ohio State basketball came away with a 68-57 win Saturday at Michigan to snap its two-game road skid. It also bounced back from Wednesday's 66-64 loss at Rutgers. The Buckeyes beat the Wolverines thanks to a massive game by E.J. Liddell, who scored 28 points while adding five rebounds and three blocks. In an unusual twist, reserve guard Cedric Russell played the main supporting role behind Liddell with 12 points.
The Michigan Wolverines and the #16 Ohio State Buckeyes are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at Crisler Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Wolverines winning the first 92-87 and OSU taking the second 68-67. Michigan took...
