Game 23: Ohio State at Michigan Open Thread

Not that it ever looked like a walk in the park, but Ohio State’s trip to Ann Arbor got a whole lot more daunting on Thursday night. After underperforming for much of the year, Michigan appeared to put it all together against Purdue, putting a beating on the third-ranked Boilermakers to the tune of an 82-58 win. The next opponent to enter the Crisler Center after that performance will be the 16th-ranked Buckeyes, who have suffered defeats to Rutgers and Purdue in their past three games and have struggled on the road for most of the season so far.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO