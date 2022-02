When outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement in late January, it was hailed as a “reset” for President Joe Biden. After kicking off the election year with a battery of sinking poll numbers, the president and his party are attempting to get back on offense. Biden is likely to name the first African American woman to the nation’s highest court and will rightfully count that appointment as a welcome victory. However, both history and the political environment will make that victory short-lived without a drastic change of course from the party that holds the White House and both chambers of Congress.

