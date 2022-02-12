ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kajol celebrates 12 years of 'My Name Is Khan'

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's film 'My Name Is Khan' has completed 12 years since its release on Saturday. To mark the special date, Kajol shared a beautiful...

