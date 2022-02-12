Kajol celebrates 12 years of 'My Name Is Khan'

Cardi B has revealed that she decided to make her three-year-old daughter Kulture’s Instagram private after her posts were filled with abusive messages in the comments.In September 2020, the rapper, 29, first launched Kulture’s Instagram account, with the profile now boasting more than 2.3m followers. According to the account’s bio, the Instagram is the toddler’s “official page” and managed by her mother. It also describes Kulture as “spoiled” and a fan of the colour pink.Recently, however, Cardi decided to make the account private after Instagram users began flooding the toddler’s account with bullying messages.The WAP singer shared her decision in...
