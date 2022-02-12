ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Manure leaks into Iowa creek from new ‘green’ facility

By Jared Strong
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IuXPA_0eCuiY7b00

This story originally appeared in the Iowa Capital Dispatch .

A new facility in northwest Iowa that was built to create environmentally friendly fuel from cow manure polluted a creek last week when it leaked an estimated 376,000 gallons of manure water, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The manure digester near Rock Valley is among three in Lyon and Sioux counties being built by Gevo, a Colorado company that plans to capture methane from dairy cattle manure and process it into renewable natural gas to fuel low-emissions vehicles in California, according to the company’s website. It began construction last year and plans to have the system operational early this year.

“We’re excited to get NW Iowa RNG online, right on schedule,” said Chris Ryan, the company’s president, in a press release less than two weeks ago. “Our team here has done a terrific job, creating a facility that will become an example of how renewable energy can work for years to come, and we’re excited to bring our partnership with area farmers to the next stage.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

But when the company recently filled the Rock Valley digester with manure, it began to leak into the ground. The leak was discovered early this week when someone noticed contaminated water leaving an underground tile line, said Jacob Simonsen, an environmental specialist for the DNR.

“They don’t know what’s caused the leak,” he said. “It’s kind of puzzling for them.”

The digester is a large, mostly subterranean container that captures biogas produced by microorganisms that feed on the manure. That gas — estimated to be about 58% methane, 42% carbon dioxide and less than 1% hydrogen sulfide — is compressed and sent through a few miles of pipe to another facility that refines it and sends it to an existing, interstate natural gas pipeline, according to documents Gevo filed with the Iowa Utilities Board in 2020.

The Rock Valley digester is the smallest of the three but can hold 1.5 million gallons of manure, said Heather Manuel, a spokesperson for Gevo. She said workers are still attempting to find the source of the leak.

“We will be inspecting all the other digesters as we move forward — just extra precautions,” Manuel said. “This will not delay any timelines at this point.”

Simonsen said it was unclear how long the digester was leaking. The watery manure seeped into the ground and into tiling that is meant to drain stormwater from the area. The contaminated water flowed to a crop field and into Lizard Creek, which feeds the Rock River. It’s unclear how much of the water reached the creek.

The effects of the contamination were not immediately clear, in part because sections of the creek were covered in ice that concealed what lay beneath, Simonsen said. No fish kill was apparent.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Manure leaks into Iowa creek from new ‘green’ facility appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 7

Sharon Knedler Welch
1d ago

This is exactly why piping anything underground in this way is not such a good idea.. You cannot prevent a problem with something you cannot see.

Reply
2
Related
Colorado Newsline

Electricity today is like Colorado’s road network a century ago

This commentary originally appeared in Big Pivots. Imagine life in Colorado before direct flights to ski towns, before the interstate highways or even two-lane paved highways. In 1922, the most expedient way to drive from Denver to Grand Junction was through Buena Vista. In winter, even that was impossible. No Continental Divide crossings were plowed […] The post Electricity today is like Colorado’s road network a century ago appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Jan. 6 videos said to show Colorado election denier Shawn Smith clashing with police

Sedition Hunters, a group that assists law enforcement searching for people who allegedly committed crimes during the Jan. 6 insurrection, on Saturday identified Colorado “election integrity” activist Shawn Smith in videos from the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and named him a “person of interest.” The development follows a Newsline investigation that identified Smith […] The post Jan. 6 videos said to show Colorado election denier Shawn Smith clashing with police appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado schools soon can treat COVID like a routine disease, health officials say

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. Just weeks after Colorado schools were straining under the omicron wave, state public health officials say that soon they can start treating COVID more like other communicable diseases, such as flu and norovirus. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced the […] The post Colorado schools soon can treat COVID like a routine disease, health officials say appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Far-right election deniers gather for ’emergency’ Castle Rock meeting after Tina Peters’ arrest

A who’s who of leading figures in Colorado’s far-right election denial movement gathered in Castle Rock on Thursday night for a lengthy town hall meeting that featured a host of baseless conspiracy theories and at least one threat of political violence. The “emergency” meeting, organized by right-wing activist and FEC United founder Joe Oltmann, came […] The post Far-right election deniers gather for ’emergency’ Castle Rock meeting after Tina Peters’ arrest appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
State
Colorado State
Local
Iowa Industry
State
California State
City
Rock Valley, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Colorado Newsline

States target ballot drop boxes in fight over voting rights

Ballot drop boxes are so secure they’ve survived getting hit by an SUV and rolled by a school bus — yet much of the battle over voting rights has centered on the big metal boxes. In the November 2020 general election, nearly 40 states had ballot drop boxes available and more voters used drop boxes […] The post States target ballot drop boxes in fight over voting rights appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado school transparency bill linked to national groups battling ‘critical race theory’

The words “critical race theory” don’t appear anywhere in the six pages of House Bill 22-1066, legislation introduced in the Colorado General Assembly last month by Republican state Rep. Tim Geitner of El Paso County. But a network of local and national groups backing the bill say that’s precisely what it’s about. Lawmakers in at […] The post Colorado school transparency bill linked to national groups battling ‘critical race theory’ appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Jan. 6 video shows election-denial activist Shawn Smith in crowd clashing with Capitol police

Shawn Smith, a prominent Colorado Springs-based election-denial activist, appears in a video from the Jan. 6 insurrection among a violent group of rioters engaged in a clash with police outside the U.S. Capitol. Smith does not appear to directly engage with officers in the 39-second video, but he is seen to position himself just behind […] The post Jan. 6 video shows election-denial activist Shawn Smith in crowd clashing with Capitol police appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

How a Kansas traffic stop led to a federal lawsuit over $1.2M in seized marijuana profits

This story originally appeared in the Kansas Reflector. ABILENE, Kansas — The dashboard camera video shows eastbound Interstate 70 traffic whizzing past Dickinson County sheriff’s deputy Kalen Robison’s patrol car, which is parked crosswise in the median about three miles west of Abilene. Robison suddenly pulls out into the left lane, accelerates rapidly and within […] The post How a Kansas traffic stop led to a federal lawsuit over $1.2M in seized marijuana profits appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ABILENE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Contamination#Renewable Natural Gas#Manure#The Iowa Capital Dispatch#Nw Iowa Rng#Dnr#The Iowa Utilities Board
Colorado Newsline

Should wildfire victims get more insurance money up front? Some lawmakers think so.

When wildfire struck Grand County, Marjorie Cranston and her husband lost their home of 15 years. The loss was hard enough, Cranston said, without spending months scouring her brain to remember every single item lost in the flames. The 2020 East Troublesome Fire destroyed an estimated 366 homes, including Cranston’s home between Grand Lake and […] The post Should wildfire victims get more insurance money up front? Some lawmakers think so. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Colorado Newsline

The unseen impact of COVID on Colorado’s young adults

Trying to maintain her mental health is not new for Ava V. Marie, 23, who first saw a therapist when she was 10, but the pandemic has made the struggle worse.  Marie was working as a bartender in Nashville — one of her favorite jobs of all time — when COVID-19 first hit and she […] The post The unseen impact of COVID on Colorado’s young adults appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

All Colorado children could get free school meals under proposed law

A group of Democratic state lawmakers and coalition of advocacy groups want to permanently provide free breakfast and lunch in schools for all K-12 students, regardless of income levels. “By providing healthy school meals free for all public school students, we will take away the stigma and embarrassment that has been a regular part of […] The post All Colorado children could get free school meals under proposed law appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Massive retailers are trying to take even more money from consumers and small businesses

The start of a new year brings fresh opportunities for Colorado’s Black business community after so many of us have struggled to survive the economic recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic or lost our businesses to the devastating Marshall Fire. Still, I’m hopeful our rebuilding will position us to sustain our own economics. With the […] The post Massive retailers are trying to take even more money from consumers and small businesses appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Colorado Newsline

The war on drugs failed. Don’t try it again.

The tragic rise in overdose deaths from fentanyl and other opiates deserves urgent attention from Colorado leaders. Evidence-based harm reduction policies — such as free and widespread access to naloxone, public education regarding the risks of fentanyl, free testing supplies like fentanyl test strips, and supervised use sites — will save lives. Paired with productive […] The post The war on drugs failed. Don’t try it again. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Fossil fuels don’t support our communities, or yours

Communities across Colorado have been subjected to decades of fossil fuel greenwashing. Meanwhile, disproportionately impacted communities with cumulative impacts of pollution have suffered in silence. Millions of dollars worth of propaganda in radio, television and newspaper advertisements have attempted for years to portray oil and gas as an economic champion of development benefitting Colorado’s land, […] The post Fossil fuels don’t support our communities, or yours appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Short-term federal spending patch held up by Tennessee senator over crack pipe controversy

WASHINGTON — Federal government funding runs out in just a week, Congress hasn’t cleared a short-term measure to avoid a shutdown, despite broad bipartisan support — and the latest holdup is over claims the Biden administration wants to pay for crack pipes as part of  “safe smoking” kits. The stopgap spending bill passed the U.S. […] The post Short-term federal spending patch held up by Tennessee senator over crack pipe controversy appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
TENNESSEE STATE
Colorado Newsline

What I learned from watching more than 500 Jan. 6 videos

I recently watched hundreds of videos from the Jan. 6 insurrection. Many of the stark moments from the attack on the U.S. Capitol are well-known — the battle at the west terrace tunnel, the shooting of rioter Ashli Babbitt, the desecration of the Senate chamber. But nothing provides the kind of granular and exhaustive understanding […] The post What I learned from watching more than 500 Jan. 6 videos appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PROTESTS
Colorado Newsline

Marshall Fire survivors face high costs, supply shortages as they look to rebuild

The Marshall Fire destroyed close to 1,100 homes across Louisville, Superior and unincorporated Boulder County on Dec. 30, fueled by dry conditions and high winds in a suburban area typically safe from intensifying wildfires. That damage includes entire neighborhoods and subdivisions, such as the Sagamore neighborhood in Superior, and could be a residential loss upward […] The post Marshall Fire survivors face high costs, supply shortages as they look to rebuild appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Newsline

House advances marijuana banking bill, though final passage uncertain

WASHINGTON — Cannabis dispensaries throughout the country came one step closer to using banks the way many other businesses can when the U.S. House on Friday cleared a bill with sweeping changes to banking regulations.  Colorado Democrat Ed Perlmutter and Ohio Republican Dave Joyce, co-sponsors of the legislation, said Friday their proposal would allow medical […] The post House advances marijuana banking bill, though final passage uncertain appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

White House methane plan funds orphan well cleanup, rewards reduced farm emissions

The federal government will provide $1.15 billion this year to help states cap defunct oil and gas wells, the White House said Monday, as part of a broad plan to reduce methane emissions. The government-wide methane reduction plan comes about two months after President Joe Biden joined a pledge at the United Nations Climate Conference […] The post White House methane plan funds orphan well cleanup, rewards reduced farm emissions appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
AGRICULTURE
Colorado Newsline

Dismal record on behavioral health care could improve in Colorado with these recommendations

For years, Colorado has ranked among the lowest-performing states on various measures of access to mental health and substance use treatment. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated depression, anxiety and addiction, while limiting how and when many people could get care. State lawmakers decided to address the crisis by directing $450 million in federal relief money […] The post Dismal record on behavioral health care could improve in Colorado with these recommendations appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

946
Followers
720
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy