ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Sheepdogs: Why are some UK dogs selling for £27,000 or more?

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe humble sheepdog has been an integral part of British farm life for centuries, but never before have they commanded so much respect - or money. The past two years has seen unprecedented prices...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Norway bans breeding Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, bulldogs

They may look cute, but Norway has ruled they’re a product of cruelty — and they’re no longer allowed to be bred. On Monday, Norway’s Oslo District Court made a unanimous, landmark ruling that breeding bulldogs and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are a violation of the Norwegian Animal Welfare Act section 25 and will no longer be tolerated.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Extremely rare parrot chick born at UK zoo offers ‘glimmer of hope’ for endangered species

An extremely rare baby bird has been born at a zoo in the UK. The news has been called a “glimmer of hope” for a species of parrot which is estimated to have a population of fewer than 50 left in the wild. Paignton zoo in Devon announced the birth of a baby Mitchell’s lorikeet on Thursday. It said the chick was discovered on the site on Boxing Day and zookeepers had been monitoring its progress since then. Bird on the brink: Extremely rare chick hatched at Paignton ZooWe are pleased to announce the recent hatching of a Mitchell’s lorikeet.These...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Sheep#Uk#British#Farmers Weekly
The Independent

Worker jumped on and drove quad bikes over dead cows at farm supplying carcasses for electricity

A farm worker bounced up and down on a dead cow and drove back and forth over the carcass of another while animals were stored ready for burning to generate electricity, secret filming has revealed.Hidden cameras at five sites in England and Wales revealed piles of carcasses at each of them, posing a risk of disease, and satellite image analysis suggested there could be dozens more.Dead cows, sheep, partridges, ponies, hounds and foxes were piled high in skips, and others were left lying on the ground, according to the filming, commissioned by vegan energy provider Ecotricity and shared with ITV.Farmers...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
Norway
Country
Japan
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Pets
insideedition.com

Animal Sanctuary in Germany Rescues Adorable Mini Bull From Slaughterhouse

Too cute to eat? One miniature bull's size may have just spared his life. Napoleon is small but mighty, just like his historical namesake, according to the rescue farm in Germany that took him in. He's an Irish Dexter, typically smaller bulls, but Napoleon is even smaller than average for...
ANIMALS
BBC

Endangered bonobo born at Twycross Zoo

A zoo has announced the birth of a bonobo, thought to be the first in the UK since 2019. Upendi - which means love in Swahili - was born at Twycross Zoo in Leicestershire to 25-year-old mum Cheka. A spokesperson for the zoo said the new baby was "a significant...
ANIMALS
americanmilitarynews.com

Man finds 6 WWII submachine guns in canal while magnet fishing in UK

A magnet fisherman in the UK pulled six WWII submachine guns from a canal in what he described as “the best find ever.”. Nigel Lamford, 50, used his specialty magnet capable of lifting over a ton of metal to haul six “Sten” MK II firearms from the water on Jan. 9, Yahoo News UK first reported last week.
U.K.
The Independent

Critical AstraZeneca views ‘probably killed hundreds of thousands’ – scientist

An Oxford scientist who worked on the AstraZeneca vaccine says he thinks scientists and politicians “probably killed hundreds of thousands of people” by damaging the reputation of the jab.Speaking to the BBC Professor Sir John Bell said: “They have damaged the reputation of the vaccine in a way that echoes around the rest of the world.”“I think bad behaviour from scientists and from politicians has probably killed hundreds of thousands of people – and that they cannot be proud of.”I think bad behaviour from scientists and from politicians has probably killed hundreds of thousands of people - and that...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
BBC

First battery-diesel hybrid train runs between London and Aylesbury

The UK's first diesel train to be fitted with a battery has entered service in Buckinghamshire. Chiltern Railways is running the hybrid train on its 40-mile (64km) route between London Marylebone and Aylesbury. The 20-year-old train, renamed HybridFLEX, has been fitted with a Rolls Royce battery and can travel at...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Latest Covid data shows where in UK infections are rising and falling

Covid infections are rising across the South and East of England, but falling in the North, new figures show.Around one in 19 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to 5 February, or 2.8 million people – up from one in 20 during the previous week, the Office for National Statistics said.Its latest Covid survey shows there is still a high prevalence of the virus across the country, with infections remaining well above pre-Christmas levels – though the picture is mixed at a regional level.Infections were rising in the South East, South West and East...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

‘Relentless calls and constant abuse’: why Britain’s vets are in crisis

Vets are no strangers to pressure, but Covid and the huge boom in pets means they have never been busier – or experienced so much stress. By the summer of 2020, veterinary practices were beginning to feel the effects of the pandemic pet boom. That was the time that Melanie, a small-animal vet from the southeast of England, realised she no longer wanted to be in the profession. The feeling left her at a loss. All she’d ever done was eat, breathe and sleep veterinary medicine. Like many vets she had been inspired since she was a child: religiously watching TV shows such as Animal Hospital and Vets in Practice, mucking out stables to embellish her university application and completing a five-year degree before finding work at a busy practice. It was a vocation, not a job: she simply loved animals. “Ever since I knew what a vet was, I wanted to be one,” she says. “I don’t remember a time when I didn’t want to do that – until now.”
ANIMALS
countryliving.com

One of Britain's oldest properties is now available to rent in Kent

One of Britain's oldest properties is now available to rent in Luddesdown, Kent — but it will cost you £6,000 a month. Thought to date back to around the 1000-1100s, this charming Grade I listed home was once owned by William the Conqueror's half-brother Odo, before he was imprisoned for suspected treason in 1082. Boasting an immense history, the flint and stone built home includes a wealth of age-old features, such as the Tudor chimney, Norman corbelled fireplace and unique murals scratched into the plaster.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Norfolk seals: Prof Ben Garrod left 'disgusted' at dog attack

A wildlife expert said he had been left "angry and disgusted" after witnessing a dog attack on a grey seal pup. Prof Ben Garrod, an author, broadcaster and biologist from the University of East Anglia, said he pulled the unleashed dog off the seal on Thursday evening at Caister beach, Norfolk.
ANIMALS
BBC

UK scraps Covid tests as half-term getaway begins

Hong Kong's ruling executive has pledged to continue with its "dynamic zero" coronavirus strategy amid a record number of new Covid infections. Health authorities say new daily infections rose to at least 1,325 cases on Friday, up from Wednesday's previous high of 1,161. Hong Kong's attempt to mimic mainland China...
PUBLIC HEALTH
One Green Planet

A Super Trawler Dumps 100,000 Dead Fish Off the Coast of France

A Dutch super trawler has come under fire from activist groups and government officials when it was discovered that it dumped 100,000 dead fish off the coast of France. Sea Shepard was first in releasing images of the incident. The heartbreaking photos showed, “the ocean’s surface covered by a dense layer of blue whiting, a sub-species of cod, used to mass-produce fish fingers, fish oil and meal,” according to The Guardian.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy