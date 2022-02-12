MPD searching for suspects who burglarized gas station, stole tobacco products

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for two men after an Exxon burglary in East Memphis on Feb. 6.

Police said it happened at the Exxon on 814 Mt. Moriah Road around 2:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, police said they saw that a front glass window had been smashed.

They checked inside the business, however, they did not find any suspects in the building, according to MPD.

Police said the owner arrived at the scene and told them that various tobacco products valued at approximately $3000 had been stolen.

Officers watched the surveillance video and saw that the suspects took a large number of various brands of cigarettes, other tobacco products, and two cases of Redbull energy drink, according to police.

Police released surveillance video of the incident on Facebook

MPD said suspect one is between 25-35 years of age and suspect two is between 45-55 years old.

Police said both suspects left the scene westbound across Mt Moriah Road toward Carnes Avenue.

Investigators need your help in identifying the individuals responsible.

No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

