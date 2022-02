It’s too early to tell if Uncharted (2022) will be the big, blockbuster film Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions are hoping it will be. The film project has been in development since 2008 and has seen directors come and go as its actors have aged out of the role they were originally supposed to play. It’s not doing too well on Metacritic right now, but hey, plenty of films that have failed with critics have become huge hits with audiences. Look at Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. But even if it doesn’t set the box office on fire the way Tom Holland’s last film did, plenty of eyes are going to be on Nathan Drake soon as Uncharted is crossing over with Fortnite.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO