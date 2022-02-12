Man found dead in vehicle in Tukwila

Police lights Police lights (stock photo). (P_Wei)

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila police are investigating the death of a man found inside a vehicle Friday night.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Southcenter Boulevard just after 11 p.m. Friday after receiving a report that there was a deceased man in a car.

Police were able to locate the vehicle and found the deceased man inside, with apparent gunshot wounds.

Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating and working to determine where the man may have been shot.

More news from KIRO 7

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

©2022 Cox Media Group