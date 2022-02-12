ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FACTCHECK: U.S. COVID-19 vaccines follow conventional health standards and protocols

By Saranac Hale Spencer FactCheck.org
Montrose Daily Press
 2 days ago

A social media post spouting a list of false claims about the COVID-19 vaccines has saturated right-wing pockets of the internet over the last seven months, sowing doubts about vaccines that have proven to be safe and effective. The list repeats some broad claims about the vaccines that we’ve...

McKnight's

U.S. gives green light to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration has fully approved Moderna’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, making it the second vaccine to reach that distinction following Pfizer-BioNTech’s Comirnaty, the agency announced Monday. The drug will be marketed under the name Spikevax and is approved for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals aged...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Springfield Business Journal

Is there an OSHA temporary standard in place requiring COVID-19 vaccination or testing for companies with over 100 employees?

If there’s one thing that remains consistent about this pandemic, it’s that nothing remains consistent. OSHA withdrew its COVID-19 vaccination or testing emergency temporary standard (ETS) applicable to private businesses with 100 or more employees in light of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision. However, the agency will pursue a more tailored, permanent standard applicable to health care. To stay up to date with changing pandemic policy and safety protocols, Builders’ publishes a COVID-19 updates newsletter weekly. With Builders’ weekly COVID-19 Updates email, you'll get the latest information regarding the pandemic, including: Developments regarding government vaccination and testing requirements. Updates on the status of pandemic-related litigation. The latest guidance regarding quarantine and isolation. Local orders related to the pandemic. To see the latest pandemic updates, visit the COVID-19 Action Center at www.buildersassociation.com, or reach out to me directly to find out how you can get the COVID-19 updates newsletter delivered straight to your inbox!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Houston Chronicle

COVID-19 vaccine paved the way for UT Health HIV vaccine study

The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio is seeking volunteers to participate in clinical trials for this area’s first study of a messenger RNA-based HIV vaccine. Researchers hope to develop a series of vaccines to prevent HIV infection and deaths caused by HIV and AIDS, UT...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

How to navigate COVID-19 vaccine misinformation with fellow parents

Kids as young as 5 have been able to get a COVID-19 vaccine since November. But parents are finding themselves wading through a confusing landscape of COVID-19 misinformation. And some are wondering how to responsibly have conversations about the vaccines with those around them. Online parenting groups and “mom blogs,”...
RELATIONSHIPS
FingerLakes1.com

The U.S. Army is mandating the COVID-19 vaccine

The United States army has announced that they will be discharging soldiers who do not comply with the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rule. More than 3,000 soldiers could be discharged. What is the most effective way to avoid Omicron?. Why is the Army doing this?. Christine Wormuth, secretary of the Army,...
MILITARY
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington’s COVID reproduction number drops below 1

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washingtonians are expecting to soon learn more about when the state will drop its mask mandate.  One of the key factors that could play into Governor Jay Inslee’s decision is COVID’s effective reproduction number. The “R number” is the average number of people who will become infected by another person.  According to new data from Yale and...
WASHINGTON STATE
MedicalXpress

Health care workers change their minds on vaccinations, study finds

When the COVID-19 vaccines became available, many health care workers, despite seeing the devastating effects of the virus firsthand, said they did not intend to get vaccinated. But a new Northwestern Medicine study shows how quickly many of them at a large urban health care system changed their minds, resulting in a vaccination rate of 95% by spring 2021.
HEALTH
thepostathens.com

OU rescinds certain COVID-19 protocols following drop in cases

In a university-wide email sent Friday, Gillian Ice, special assistant to the president for public health operations, announced updated COVID-19 guidelines for Ohio University. Effective immediately, students living in residence halls will be allowed to host off-campus guests, according to the email. In January 2022, the university announced off-campus students...
ATHENS, OH
The Charleston Press

Woman dies from Covid-19 after she was wrongfully denied vaccine seven times because the vaccine contained “live virus”, lawsuit

United States is one of the countries with the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates globally. According to the most recent data provided by CDC, 251.9 million people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, including about 213.7 million people who had been fully vaccinated by the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine or the two-dose series made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
PUBLIC HEALTH
themorninghustle.com

Dr Fauci: “Vaccines Are Not The Entire Solution To Beating COVID-19”

Dr. Fauci coming through with another update regarding this crazy pandemic we are in. He checked in with The Morning Hustle’s Headkrack and Lore’l with special guest host Chico Bean. We ask all the questions you want to know. Updates on the latest variant and how to protect ourselves during this public health crisis. “Right now we are in the middle of a big surge of a new variant called Omnicron…somewhat of a silver lining is that it’s peaking very quickly and starting to come down.” He says its important to stay vigilant because this virus has fooled us many times. He got that right!
PUBLIC HEALTH
carrollspaper.com

Q&A: COVID-19 & Mental Health with U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley

Q: Why are you working to expand access to behavioral health care?. A: Even before the pandemic, Iowans at my 99 county meetings often brought up barriers to mental health care, particularly in rural areas of the state. The issue has gained even more urgency when lockdowns, remote learning and mask mandates contributed to social isolation and a spike in suicide and emergency room visits for suspected attempts among younger generations. Mental health experts warned of a “tsunami of suicides” when COVID-19 hit our shores and restrictions on campuses, businesses and travel followed. As then-chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, I wrote legislation to expand access to telehealth services, including behavioral health appointments, in pandemic relief laws enacted in 2020. At the end of 2021, I led efforts to make telehealth services for mental health care permanent under Medicare. That tipped the scale and prompted a number of states to do the same for Medicaid, including Iowa. Since then, overwhelming support among patients and providers factored into my work this Congress to continue comprehensive telehealth coverage even after the pandemic. I’m co-sponsoring CONNECT for Health Act that would make permanent telehealth flexibilities and the Protecting Rural Telehealth Access Act that would make telehealth flexibilities permanent for critical access hospitals. Iowa has 82 critical access hospitals. This would reach a broad cross section of Iowans across the state.
IOWA STATE
Knowridge Science Report

COVID-19 vaccine can support heart health

One way of protecting your heart that you might not be aware of is by getting the COVID-19 vaccine. A Baylor College of Medicine cardiologist says that SARS-CoV-2 causes inflammation and injury that can damage a number of organs, and that includes the heart. The risk and complications can be...
PUBLIC HEALTH

