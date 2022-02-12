FACTCHECK: U.S. COVID-19 vaccines follow conventional health standards and protocols

Q: Why are you working to expand access to behavioral health care?. A: Even before the pandemic, Iowans at my 99 county meetings often brought up barriers to mental health care, particularly in rural areas of the state. The issue has gained even more urgency when lockdowns, remote learning and mask mandates contributed to social isolation and a spike in suicide and emergency room visits for suspected attempts among younger generations. Mental health experts warned of a “tsunami of suicides” when COVID-19 hit our shores and restrictions on campuses, businesses and travel followed. As then-chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, I wrote legislation to expand access to telehealth services, including behavioral health appointments, in pandemic relief laws enacted in 2020. At the end of 2021, I led efforts to make telehealth services for mental health care permanent under Medicare. That tipped the scale and prompted a number of states to do the same for Medicaid, including Iowa. Since then, overwhelming support among patients and providers factored into my work this Congress to continue comprehensive telehealth coverage even after the pandemic. I’m co-sponsoring CONNECT for Health Act that would make permanent telehealth flexibilities and the Protecting Rural Telehealth Access Act that would make telehealth flexibilities permanent for critical access hospitals. Iowa has 82 critical access hospitals. This would reach a broad cross section of Iowans across the state.

IOWA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO