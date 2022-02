Authorities in Winter Haven, Florida are searching for a woman who was captured on video throwing a product at a Walmart employee after the woman was prevented from leaving the store with a basket full of items. Winter Haven police are reporting that the incident occurred on February 2nd at 355 Cypress Gardens Blvd. According to the report, the woman went through the self-check out line with a basket full of items. The woman then scanned the items using the self-check out console but failed to pay for the items before heading for the door. Two employees then pulled the woman aside. That’s when the woman screamed “Get the manager, Kim. I have an employee discount and I get my groceries for free.” She then walked back through the self-checkout area and grabbed a doll that was placed on a nearby shelf and threw it at one of the employees.

