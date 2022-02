For the first time in almost five years, 2 Chainz stopped by Power 106 Los Angeles to deliver a smooth freestyle over a classic beat from the Pharcyde. Tackling the iconic J-Swift-produced beat, the Dope Don’t Sell Itself rapper effortlessly adapted to the track for his latest L.A. Leakers freestyle. “Thank you NFL I really appreciate the bag/Son of a gun, I really appreciate my dad,” he raps in the brief, but perfectly delivered freestyle. “Album on the way, I did it for the leakers.” The last time 2 Chainz took on a track for the Leakers was back in 2017, when he rapped over Kendrick Lamar’s “DNA.”

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO