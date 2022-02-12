ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to get the Lawmaker Set in Lost Ark

By Joshua Chu
gamepur.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Lost Ark, a new MMORPG by Smilegate RPG, skins are an important part of the game. Many skins will be released for the different characters in the future, giving you plenty of options to make your character look the way you...

www.gamepur.com

gamepressure.com

Full game - Download

This is a launcher/installer for MMORPG RuneScape It will download the game on your hardrive and let you play it. RuneScape is a high fantasy open world MMORPG. Explore an ever changing and evolving living world where new challenges, skills, and quests await. Featuring unprecedented player freedom, you choose how to play, adventure, and grow.
rockpapershotgun.com

Mir4 is a bizarre crypto-mine masquerading as a dated MMORPG

So, there's this South Korean MMORPG called Mir4 that's been out on mobile and PC for about six months now. It's free-to-play, so it started off with decent numbers, but from October to November the monthly average player count jumped up by 32k. It's tailing off now, but still averaging 60,000 Steam users over the last three months, a surge you'd think would be worth celebrating, right? I investigated and discovered that Mir4 is one bizarre game, with one soul-crushing USP: NFTs.
dbltap.com

Is Lost Ark on Console?

Lost Ark is not out on console, and players are unsure if a console version of the PC game will be released. However, with all of the popularity that this MMORPG has been gaining, the game could possibly be on console in the future. For those who haven't heard of...
gamepur.com

How to open your in-game mail in Lost Ark?

Lost Ark is a highly anticipated MMO, and like any good MMO, the inbox is an important part of the experience. There’s tons of mail that will come your way throughout your experience, and the menu can be confusing to navigate. This is how you open your in-game mail in Lost Ark.
PCGamesN

How to get a Lost Ark Powerpass and use it to level up

So you want to know about the Lost Ark Power Pass? Alt characters are an understated facet of MMO games and in Lost Ark’s case it’s almost expected that you have many alts to feed resources into a few core characters, especially if you’re trying to farm currency like Lost Ark gold and silver.
gamepur.com

How to create a guild in Lost Ark

MMOs have a tendency to only be as good as the people you surround yourself with, and that holds true in the free-to-play title, Lost Ark, as well. As many MMOs tend to, Lost Ark has a guild system that makes creating your very own guild a rather simple endeavor.
Twinfinite

Lost Ark: How to Fast Travel

Lost Ark is a popular MMOARPG that’s been out in other territories like Korea for quite a few years now, and it’s finally making its way over to English-speaking territories in February. It features plenty of beautiful areas and dungeons for you to explore, as well as the ability to sail across the sea to visit new lands. You can’t possibly just walk around everywhere the whole time, so here’s how to fast travel in Lost Ark.
futuregamereleases.com

Get Ready for Lost Ark, Preload Now Available

Lost Ark, the upcoming MMOARPG brought to the whole globe thanks to the involvement of Amazon Games, is ready to go live very soon. Lost Ark will launch on February 11, and its preload is already available on Steam. Lost Ark is the game everyone’s, as its content offers plenty of surprises and challenges, from PvP to PvE and toughest Raids that would require multiple players to tackle down a ravaging opponent.
gamepur.com

How to duel someone in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is a new MMORPG from developer Smilegate RPG and publisher Amazon Games, and like many MMOs, PvP is a large feature of the game. You can initiate a PvP battle at most areas that allow combat skills, entering a 1v1 battle with you and the person you challenge. But how do you duel someone in Lost Ark?
gamepur.com

How to get the Mokoko seeds behind the Mount Zagoras barrier in Lost Ark

Lost Ark has a massive number of collectibles for adventurers to find, strewn about its seemingly endless lands and regions. One such collectible is called Mokoko seeds, and there are a whopping total of 1,209 in the game to be found. These seeds can be found almost everywhere: sometimes they’re...
Gamespot

Lost Ark Power Pass Guide: How To Get Two Free Character Boosts

Like many MMORPGs, much of the fun to be had in Lost Ark is found in the endgame once your character has experienced the story and reached max level. Unlike other MMOs, however, Lost Ark puts a special emphasis on players having multiple characters. Many of the game's various systems like Roster level, Strongholds, and the Adventurer's Tome are account-wide, and the game also supports the ability to transfer resources between characters. Because much of Lost Ark's endgame content is gated so that it can only be done so often on a per-character basis, a player with multiple characters completing endgame content on a regular basis will be able to earn more rewards than a player who only plays a single character.
gamepur.com

How to change channels in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, an important aspect of co-op play is the channel system. Some MMORPGs have a channel function that is similar to different servers. Essentially, if you’re trying to play with your friends, you have to be on the same channel as them. Otherwise, you won’t be able to see them at all.
gamepur.com

How to allocate skills in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, a new MMORPG from Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games, each character has a set of skills that they can use against enemies in the game. To increase the damage of certain skills, you can choose to allocate some skill points to these abilities and make them stronger. Here’s how to allocate skills in Lost Ark.
gamepur.com

Where to get the Bloody Rod in Lost Ark

For players digging into Lost Ark with a fury, the Adventurer’s Tome has likely already been introduced. Featuring a litany of items and materials to collect, along with brutal enemies that need to be expunged from the lands. The Bloody Rod is one such item for the continent of...
gamepressure.com

Lost Ark Review: Setting the Standard for a Modern MMORPG

The new free-to-play MMORPG, Lost Ark, brings all the classics of the genre to a beautifully modern game. Unfortunately, some of these expected features might be what keeps new players from joining in the fun. The review is based on the PC version. In the massively multiplayer online RPG, Lost...
gamepur.com

How to claim Prime Gaming bonuses for Lost Ark

Lost Ark is a new MMORPG published by Amazon Games. Predictably, as a game affiliated with Amazon, you can claim some in-game goodies through the Prime Gaming program. For Amazon Prime subscribers, you can head to the Prime Gaming website to claim in-game goodies for games. If you want some...
gamingintel.com

Lost Ark: How to Dismantle Items

Lost Ark allows you to dismantle items and other pieces of gear to free up some space in your inventory. Dismantling items is an important part of every game with inventory management. You can free up a lot of space in no time. Dismantled items in Lost Ark will also...
gamepur.com

When does the Daily Checklist reset in Lost Ark?

In Lost Ark, you’ll have the chance to complete several tasks on your Daily Checklist to earn a variety of rewards. It’s a good idea to refer to your Daily Checklist whenever you first jump into the game to see what type of rewards you can quickly grab while you’re playing through the game. The Daily Checklist resets every day at a specific time. This guide covers when the Lost Ark Daily Checklist resets to give you the best chance to grab as many rewards as possible while playing.
pcinvasion.com

Lost Ark guide: How to get your first free pet

Pets are more than just cute companions that follow you around in Lost Ark. They can provide players with a range of boons that empower you, and services that make your life a lot easier. You may expect to pay for such a wonderful companion. However, for heroes venturing into Lost Ark for the first time, you can unlock a pet for free.
