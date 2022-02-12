How to get the Lawmaker Set in Lost Ark

Like many MMORPGs, much of the fun to be had in Lost Ark is found in the endgame once your character has experienced the story and reached max level. Unlike other MMOs, however, Lost Ark puts a special emphasis on players having multiple characters. Many of the game's various systems like Roster level, Strongholds, and the Adventurer's Tome are account-wide, and the game also supports the ability to transfer resources between characters. Because much of Lost Ark's endgame content is gated so that it can only be done so often on a per-character basis, a player with multiple characters completing endgame content on a regular basis will be able to earn more rewards than a player who only plays a single character.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO