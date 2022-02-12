ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Homeless man accused of slitting woman’s throat after she let him into her home to shower

By Ryan Bittan, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OdpAG_0eCuf10E00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The Salt Lake City Police Department has arrested a 30-year-old man named Eric Jones who is accused of cutting a woman’s throat inside her residence in what appears to be a random attack.

The investigation started just before 5 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 6 when officers responded to 850 South West Temple Street after receiving information about a woman bleeding heavily.

Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition where she received emergency surgery. Doctors upgraded the victim’s condition to critical but stable.

Prosecution responds to Josh Duggar defense team’s request for new trial

The victim told SLCPD she let Jones, who she described as being homeless, inside her home so he could shower.

At around 1 a.m. on Feb. 11, officers located Jones and later booked him into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of aggravated assault.

No additional information on this case is being released at this time. There are no further updates available on the victim’s condition.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

Man charged with killing woman at north Charlotte home; 3-year-old girl safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was arrested Sunday and charged with the murder of a 27-year-old woman at a north Charlotte home that police said also prompted an Amber Alert after a three-year-old girl went missing, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Authorities said officers found Jaqusica Wilson suffering from a gunshot […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Duggar
WNCT

Car dealer burglar shot and killed during altercation with Concord officer

CONCORD, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A burglary suspect at a Concord car dealership was shot and killed following an altercation with an officer, the Concord Police Department said on Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding a burglary around 5 a.m. on Sunday at Modern Nissan located at 967 Concord Parkway. Officers immediately found a […]
CONCORD, NC
WNCT

3-year-old who disappeared near Charlotte homicide scene found safe; father arrested

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A three-year-old girl who went missing nearby an ongoing homicide investigation on Sunday in north Charlotte has been located safe, Charlotte Police confirmed with Queen City News. Three-year-old Marlaya Patterson went missing and her father, 31-year-old Corey Patterson, was believed to have abducted her, according to Charlotte Police. The […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Emergency Surgery
WNCT

11 injured in stabbing spree along Central Ave., suspect ID’d

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the area of Wyoming and Central to reports of several people who had been stabbed. Officials say the incident began around 11 a.m. Sunday with a stabbing in the area of Sister Bar in downtown Albuquerque at Central […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WNCT

No injuries reported following car fire in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Fire/Rescue responded to a call Monday afternoon about a car that was on fire. When EMS arrived, they found the vehicle on fire, sitting in the left turn lane at the intersection of Evans Street and Greenville Boulevard sometime between 1-2 p.m. When 9OYS got there, the fire had been […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

13-year-old dies in Chapel Hill hotel balcony fall

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A teenager has died after falling from a hotel balcony in North Carolina. Chapel Hill Police say the 13-year-old fell from a fifth-floor balcony at the Graduate Hotel on West Franklin Street Saturday just before 11 p.m. The child landed on the third floor. The cause of the fall is […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

Former Navy engineer pleads guilty to espionage

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — An Annapolis U.S. Navy engineer pled guilty Monday afternoon to federal espionage charges, Jonathan Toebbe was arrested in October. Toebbe has agreed to serve at least 151 to 210 months behind bars to sell U.S. Navy submarine propulsion intelligence to what he thought was a foreign agent who was working for […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
WNCT

WNCT

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy