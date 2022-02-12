ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Pleasant, NY

2 men drown, 1 hospitalized after canoe rolls over on Arizona lake

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
Canoe rolls over: Two men died after their canoe rolled over on an Arizona lake. (George Rose/Getty Images)

LAKE PLEASANT, Ariz. — Two men drowned Saturday morning when their canoe rolled over into an Arizona lake, authorities said.

Another man was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, The Arizona Republic reported.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene, which was the south end of Lake Pleasant near the Waddell Dam, the newspaper reported.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Sgt. Calbert Gillett said deputies were dispatched to the lake at about 9 a.m. MST, KPHO-TV reported.

Gillett said the three men were inside the canoe when it rolled over, the television station reported. It is unclear whether the men were wearing life jackets, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not release the identities of the victims or what caused the canoe to tip over, according to the Republic.

Lake Pleasant, a popular attraction for boating, fishing, water sports and camping, is located about an hour north of Phoenix, KPHO reported.

