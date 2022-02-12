Ghislaine Maxwell Loses Bid to Keep New Trial Docs Secret
Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell can’t keep her motions for a new trial secret, a judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan said the public...www.thedailybeast.com
Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell can’t keep her motions for a new trial secret, a judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan said the public...www.thedailybeast.com
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.https://www.thedailybeast.com/
Comments / 0