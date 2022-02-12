Ghislaine Maxwell Loses Bid to Keep New Trial Docs Secret

Texas authorities are pleading for the public’s help in finding a woman who skipped bail after being charged with luring a young man to his death by machete—by telling him they were going to smoke weed to celebrate his birthday. Karla Jackelin Morales, 20, cut off her ankle bracelet and went on the lam just days before she was scheduled to stand trial in the 2018 murder of Jose Villanueva, 27. Five MS-13 members who took part in the attack—because they were upset the victim had dissed the gang in a rap battle—are in prison. Morales, who goes by the nicknames Foxy and Cherry, “helped plan and plot this vicious execution, and somebody out there knows where she is hiding,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO