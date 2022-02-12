ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ghislaine Maxwell Loses Bid to Keep New Trial Docs Secret

By Corbin Bolies
 2 days ago
Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell can’t keep her motions for a new trial secret, a judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan said the public...

The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer says right to fair trial has been ‘violated’ in new letter to court

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorneys claim a juror who went public with his history of sexual abuse has “violated” her right to a fair trial.Maxwell’s lawyer Christian Everdell argued the juror had “corrupted” the voir dire process by not truthfully answering questions posed during pre-trial selection, in a new letter to Judge Alison Nathan.Last month, the socialite’s legal team called for a mistrial after the juror known as Scotty David revealed in an interview with The Independent that he had been sexually abused as a child. He shared his own experience with other jury members during deliberations and claimed it had...
Times Daily

Judge nixes Maxwell's request to seal motions for new trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge ruled that Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in December of conspiring to recruit and groom teenage girls to be abused by Jeffrey Epstein, must air her bid for a new trial out in the open. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Update: Next hearing set in Scott Peterson murder case

In advance of an evidentiary hearing that will determine if Scott Peterson should get a new trial on the grounds of juror misconduct, parties on both sides have filed motions to include or exclude certain evidence from the hearing. Contested issues to be discussed at Monday’s hearing include whether statements...
TheDailyBeast

Autopsy Report Reveals Disturbing New Details on Brian Laundrie’s Death

The Sarasota Medical Examiner’s office has released the official autopsy report for doomed “van-lifer” Brian Laundrie, revealing new details into his death. The report, conducted by District 12 deputy chief medical examiner Dr. Wilson Broussard, states that Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. When the FBI finally found him days into his disappearance, he was discovered near a European American Arms revolver, which was marked as a .38 special on one side of the barrel and as a .357 magnum on the other, the report states.
CBS News

Vincent Simmons is free after 44 years in prison

Vincent Simmons, a Black man who was found guilty of attempted aggravated rape in 1977, has just been freed after a Louisiana judge ruled he did not get a fair trial. CBS News lead national correspondent David Begnaud joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero from outside the courtroom.
TheDailyBeast

She Allegedly Lured Man to Machete Death—Then Skipped Bail

Texas authorities are pleading for the public’s help in finding a woman who skipped bail after being charged with luring a young man to his death by machete—by telling him they were going to smoke weed to celebrate his birthday. Karla Jackelin Morales, 20, cut off her ankle bracelet and went on the lam just days before she was scheduled to stand trial in the 2018 murder of Jose Villanueva, 27. Five MS-13 members who took part in the attack—because they were upset the victim had dissed the gang in a rap battle—are in prison. Morales, who goes by the nicknames Foxy and Cherry, “helped plan and plot this vicious execution, and somebody out there knows where she is hiding,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.
The Independent

Gaetz friend asks for sentencing delay as he works with feds

A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal probe into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz wants a judge to delay his sentencing scheduled for next month for yet another time as he continues to cooperate with federal prosecutors.Joel Greenberg s attorney on Friday asked a federal judge in Orlando Florida, to allow him to file a motion seeking a delay in the sentencing hearing currently scheduled for March 29. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell previously granted two delays.In court papers, Greenberg's attorney said his client had been cooperating with federal prosecutors in Orlando and Washington in...
Wichita Eagle

Missouri police chief forced mom to give up children, lied about court order, feds say

A former Missouri chief of police accused of forcing a woman to give up custody of her children has pleaded guilty to a civil rights charge. Marc Tragesser, 54, was charged with depriving a mother of her rights, a federal misdemeanor, according to court documents. The incident occurred in November 2018, when Tragesser was the police chief in Marble Hills, about 115 miles south of St. Louis.
WRAL

'He terrorized me,' victims of Ramsey Street Rapist speak out in court

'He terrorized me,' victims of Ramsey Street Rapist speak out in court. Darold Wayne Bowden, 47, pled guilty to rape, burglary and kidnapping on Friday and will spend at least a quarter century in prison for his crimes. Five of Bowden's six victims spoke in court, saying that he completely ruined their lives.
