Cesar Azpilicueta says he looked at his Club World Cup runners-up medal from 2012 before this year’s trip because his silvers “p*ss him off”, as he hugged the trophy with a look of elation on his face following the extra-time 2-1 win over Palmeiras on Saturday.The Chelsea captain has now won every major club honour there is to win in his time at Stamford Bridge, which may well come to an end when this season finishes, depending on whether he signs a new contract. One of Azpilicueta’s first experiences at the club was the Club World Cup defeat to Corinthians...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO