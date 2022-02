As winners of eight straight, the Boston Celtics are getting hot at a beneficial time. And Jaylen Brown’s recent run of unselfish basketball has been a promising trend. In addition to scoring 22 points, Brown also dished out nine assists in the Celtics’ 126-91 win over the Nets last Tuesday. This total was good for his best since exactly a month earlier, when he exploded for 11 assists against the Knicks on Jan. 8.

