Iowa State women's basketball cruised to another victory Saturday, handling TCU 93-70 on the road. The No. 9 Cyclones improved to 21-3 and 10-2 in the Big 12 Conference. TCU actually led this game by two points, 21-19, after the first quarter. But, from then on, it was all Cyclones. Ashley Joens drained 13 of her 21 shot attempts en route to a 32-point, 14-rebound double-double; she went 6-for-12 from long range. Emily Ryan also produced an eye-popping stat line, finishing with 14 points and 17 assists, which is a new single-game program record.

