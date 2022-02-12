ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Williams scores 24 to lift Buffalo over Ball St. 80-74

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eCud03500

Jeenathan Williams had 24 points as Buffalo beat Ball State 80-74 on Saturday.

Ronaldo Segu had 13 points and six assists for Buffalo (13-8, 7-4 Mid-American Conference). Josh Mballa added 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Maceo Jack had 10 points.

Payton Sparks had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (11-13, 6-7). Luke Bumbalough added 16 points and six rebounds. Demarius Jacobs had 14 points.

The Bulls improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals for the season. Buffalo defeated Ball State 74-68 on Jan. 14.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Memphis snaps No. 6 Houston's 37-game home win streak

Minutes before running out of the tunnel to the court Saturday afternoon, Memphis players began a profanity-laden chant. Standing within earshot was University of Houston football coach Dana Holgorsen. Once on the court to lead the traditional “Whose House?” chant, Holgorsen told the sellout crowd inside Fertitta Center: “Memphis got me fired up over there!”
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Sixers Release James Harden Update: NBA Fans React

James Harden’s debut with the Philadelphia 76ers is going to have to wait. Harden is going to be out through the All-Star break as he continues to rehab his hamstring. Harden will also not play in the All-Star game. Harden was traded to the 76ers last Thursday as the...
NBA
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ball State#Mid American Conference#Cardinals#Bulls#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
ABC News

Sources: Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine to see specialist for ailing left knee

Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine is traveling to Los Angeles to get further evaluation on his left knee but still hopes to participate in next Sunday's All-Star Game, sources told ESPN. LaVine has been experiencing discomfort in the knee for several weeks, and although a January MRI showed no...
NBA
Post Register

Jacobs leads Colorado St. over Boise St. 77-74 in OT

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — David Roddy put back an Isaiah Stevens miss with 29 seconds left in overtime and Stevens added two free throws with four seconds remaining to earn Colorado State a 77-74 win over Boise State on Sunday. Roddy had 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks...
BOISE, ID
KUTV

Dixon scores 31 to lift Idaho over Weber St. 83-79

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Mikey Dixon had 31 points and 10 rebounds as Idaho narrowly beat Weber State 83-79 on Saturday. Dixon shot 10 for 12 from the floor. Trevante Anderson tied a career high with 26 points and had six assists for Idaho (6-18, 3-11 Big Sky Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Tanner Christensen added 10 points and eight rebounds.
BASKETBALL
abc17news.com

Estrada scores 21 to lift Hofstra over Delaware 80-66

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Aaron Estrada had 21 points to propel Hofstra to an 80-66 victory over Delaware. Darlinstone Dubar had 15 points for the Pride (17-9, 9-4 Colonial Athletic Association), who stretched their win streak to four. Jyare Davis had 16 points to lead the Blue Hens (16-9, 7-5).
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Buffalo News

UB men's basketball holds off Ball State, 80-74

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team is well aware that not every game it plays is going to be a rout. More often than not, the Bulls anticipate closer games, much like their 80-74 win Saturday against Ball State at Alumni Arena. The Bulls labored to create some...
BUFFALO, NY
ABC News

Atlanta Hawks PF John Collins to miss time with right foot strain

Hawks forward John Collins is expected to miss all three of Atlanta's remaining games before All-Star break after an MRI on Saturday revealed a right foot strain. Collins left the 136-121 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday with pain in his right heel. The Hawks are set to...
NBA
ABC News

Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills with best odds to win Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills head into the offseason as the favorites to win next year's Super Bowl. Caesars Sportsbook has the Chiefs as the favorites at 13-2, followed by the Bills at 7-1. DraftKings, FanDuel and WynnBET have the Chiefs and Bills as co-favorites to win Super Bowl LVII, and BetRivers and the SuperBook have Buffalo as the sole favorite. The Chiefs and Bills are the only teams with odds in the single digits.
NFL
ABC News

LA Clippers' Norman Powell out indefinitely because of fractured bone in left foot

The LA Clippers have lost yet another top player indefinitely this season after recently acquired Norman Powell was diagnosed with a fractured bone in his left foot on Sunday. Powell suffered the injury Thursday when he scored 19 points in 34 minutes during a 112-105 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Powell sat out Saturday's 99-97 win over the Mavericks with what the team initially called turf toe.
NBA
ABC News

Philadelphia 76ers say James Harden out through All-Star break with hamstring strain

The Philadelphia 76ers announced Monday that superstar guard James Harden will miss the team's final two games before the All-Star break -- Tuesday at home against the Boston Celtics and Thursday in Milwaukee against the defending champion Bucks -- as well as the All-Star Game in Cleveland this weekend as he continues to rehab the hamstring strain that kept him out for the final few games of his Brooklyn Nets tenure.
NBA
ABC News

Sources: Denver Broncos expected to hire Morgan State head coach Tyrone Wheatley as RB coach

The Denver Broncos are expected to hire Morgan State coach Tyrone Wheatley, a former Michigan and NFL running back, to coach running backs, sources told ESPN. Wheatley, 50, has led Morgan State, an HBCU program, the past three years, although the team did not play in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. He's 5-18 overall at Morgan State.
NFL
ABC News

Tyreke Evans reinstated by NBA, NBPA after two-year ban

After a two-year ban for violating the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program, guard Tyreke Evans has been reinstated to play in the league. Evans, 32, is eligible to begin negotiating with teams immediately and can sign a contract as soon as Friday at noon ET, the league announced on Monday. Evans is...
NBA
wbrc.com

Alabama ends Arkansas’ nine-game winning streak 68-67

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Noah Gurley scored Alabama’s final four points including the winning bucket with 27 seconds left and the Crimson Tide beat Arkansas 68-67 to end the Razorbacks’ nine-game winning streak. JD Davison scored eight of his 11 points in the second half to lead Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Lady Vols think pink, beat Vandy

The Lady Vols swept Vanderbilt with a 66-52 win in Knoxville and broke out a broom afterwards in the locker room. “I’m proud of our team today,” Tennessee Coach Kellie Harper said Sunday. “I thought that we hung tough against a very gritty Vanderbilt team. They play so hard. And, you know, they don’t make things easy, that’s for sure. But, overall, I’m really proud of our team. 19 assists. We held them to 52 points. I think we did some good things.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
ABC News

Bettors divided on Super Bowl LVI entering Sunday

The betting action on Super Bowl LVI was heavy and split at sportsbooks entering Sunday. The Los Angeles Rams remain consensus 4-point favorites, but there has been plenty of support for the underdog Cincinnati Bengals. DraftKings reported that it had taken more spread bets on the Bengals than on the...
GAMBLING
ABC News

Source: Cincinnati Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah to play in Super Bowl LVI despite sprained MCL

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah will play in Super Bowl LVI despite being listed as questionable with a knee injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Uzomah is dealing with a sprained MCL in his left knee, an injury he suffered in the first half of the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 30. During Monday's virtual media day, Uzomah said he is determined to do everything he can to be on the field Sunday to play the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

543K+
Followers
135K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy