Lamaute carries Fairleigh Dickinson past Sacred Heart 82-75

Sebastien Lamaute scored a season-high 24 points as Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Sacred Heart 82-75 on Saturday. Anquan Hill added 21 points for the Knights. Hill also had eight rebounds.

Oscar Berry had 16 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (3-18, 3-8 Northeast Conference).

Bryce Johnson scored a career-high 22 points and had 13 rebounds for the Pioneers (8-16, 4-7). Aaron Clarke added 21 points. Tyler Thomas had 13 points.

The Knights evened the season series against the Pioneers. Sacred Heart defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 77-71 on Jan. 15.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com