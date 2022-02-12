ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamaute carries Fairleigh Dickinson past Sacred Heart 82-75

ABC News
Sebastien Lamaute scored a season-high 24 points as Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Sacred Heart 82-75 on Saturday. Anquan Hill added 21 points for the Knights. Hill also had eight rebounds.

Oscar Berry had 16 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (3-18, 3-8 Northeast Conference).

Bryce Johnson scored a career-high 22 points and had 13 rebounds for the Pioneers (8-16, 4-7). Aaron Clarke added 21 points. Tyler Thomas had 13 points.

The Knights evened the season series against the Pioneers. Sacred Heart defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 77-71 on Jan. 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

uabsports.com

UAB Falls 81-72 at Old Dominion

NORFOLK, Va. – The UAB men's basketball team fell 81-72 at Old Dominion on Sunday afternoon at Chartway Arena. After taking a 37-30 lead with a converted and-1 opportunity from Quan Jackson, the Monarchs closed the first half on a 7-0 run to tie the game at 37-37. Old Dominion then opened the second half on a 13-6 run, stretching its lead to 50-43 with 15:25 remaining.
NORFOLK, VA
EKU Sports

Colonels Back Home to Host North Alabama Wednesday

RICHMOND, Ky. – — After playing two straight on the road, the Eastern Kentucky University men's basketball team returns home to host the University of North Alabama on Wednesday at McBrayer Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air live on ESPN+....
RICHMOND, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama snaps 9-game winning streak of Arkansas on late bucket by Noah Gurley

Noah Gurley did not have a great shooting outing vs. Arkansas. Fortunately for the Crimson Tide, he saved his best for last. Gurley finished Saturday’s game against the Razorbacks with 9 points on a 4-for-10 shooting performance, but he made 2 buckets inside the final 2 minutes of the game. His last shot was a tough turnaround in the lane that gave Alabama a 68-67 lead.
ARKANSAS STATE
brproud.com

Lady Jags offensive woes lead to road loss at Prairie View

PRAIRIE VIEW, Tx. (BRPROUD.com) – The Southern Jaguars women’s basketball team got off to a slow start in the first half and never could recover falling to Prairie View A&M Saturday afternoon in front of 352 fans inside Williams Nicks Building on the campus of Prairie View A&M University. Final score was 55-62. Despite only being down by five points late in the fourth quarter, the Lady Jags just couldn’t get the ball to fall offensively down the stretch.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
wpde.com

Cole Scores 28 in 79-58 Win over Georgia Southern

CONWAY, S.C. – Vince Cole tallied a career-high 28 points and Coastal Carolina led all the way in scoring an easy 79-58 win over Georgia Southern in a Sun Belt Conference game Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center. Cole led four players in double figures for the Chanticleers, who improved to 13-11 overall and 5-7 in the league. Rudi Williams added 18 points, while Garrick Green and Wilfried Likayi had 10 apiece. Point guard Ebrima Dibba had nine points, all in the second half.
CONWAY, SC
ABC News

