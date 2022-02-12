ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A week in the life of 2022 Beijing Olympian Anna Hoffmann

By TownLift // Michele Roepke
 2 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah — Exactly one week ago today, Anna Hoffmann was competing in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Now she’s back in Park City, ski jumping and full of smiles after placing 37th in China. She took ten training jumps today in preparation for a trip to compete in Europe, which she departs for in exactly a week.

USA Nordic’s Blake Hughes and 2022 Olympian Anna Hoffmann, February 12, 2022. Photo: Michele Roepke

“It was so much fun, I had an absolute blast, and it was just incredible to be there and experience the Olympics,” Hoffmann said.

Sharing in her success and tremendous achievement, Blake Hughes of USA Nordic, who grew up in Park City alongside his sister Abby, coached Hoffmann through her first Olympic appearance.

“It was great, everyone was really nice, and it was a good experience,” Hughes explained. “The best part about it was having this Olympic spot that Ana was able to achieve, and now, we have that stepping stone from the older generation to the next generation.”

From a week in the life of a current female Olympian Ski Jumper to a month in the life of a former, Park City continues to produce incredible athletes from generation to generation.

While Anna focuses on continually improving and preparing for future competitions, Abby, who competed in the PyeongChang 2018 Games, is celebrating the birth of her first child one month ago, a little boy named Boone.


