Magic learn how small margins are against upper-echelon teams

The Orlando Magic’s Friday road loss to the Utah Jazz was another lesson on what it takes to compete with the league’s upper-echelon teams.

During the Magic’s best stretch of the season, when they went 4-2 spanning late January and early February, their wins came against teams either on their level (Detroit Pistons), missing significant pieces of their roster (Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks) or both (Indiana Pacers) — meaning their margin for error was wider.

But their 114-99 defeat to the Jazz — who entered Saturday tied for sixth-best record in the league — as well as recent losses to the surging Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies reminded Orlando of how small those margins become against better teams.

Against the Celtics, it was 19 turnovers that upended the Magic. The Grizzlies? Not protecting the paint well enough against the league’s best paint-scoring team.

Against the Jazz, it was the Magic’s turnovers (18) and poor defensive rebounding (11 Utah offensive rebounds for 21 second-chance points) that cost Orlando despite tying the score in the third quarter after trailing by as many as 18 in the second.

“They came out, turned the pressure up and we ended up turning the ball over too many times for transition baskets,” said coach Jamahl Mosley of his team’s giveaways, including 8 for 15 points in the second half. “Our ability to take care of the basketball — 18 turnovers for 24 points is too much to rally back from in these games.”

Added Wendell Carter Jr.: “They had a lot of offensive boards. The turnovers cost us a lot. That’s just something we can correct as a team. It’s a good challenge for us to go against these upper-echelon teams.”

The Magic didn’t need to wait long before being tested again against one of the league’s better teams. They played the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center late Saturday as part of a back-to-back.

It was Orlando’s first matchup against the Suns, who entered Saturday with the league’s best record at 45-10 and winners of 15 of their last 16 games.

“We’re able to play through those mistakes so when we go back and watch film, we’re like, ‘OK, we should’ve made a better pass right here. We should’ve slowed down a little bit right here’,” Carter said. “Learning clock management. Not fouling in certain situations. Make sure we get certain guys off the boards.

“That’s something we can all fix. For us to go through those situations as a young group, we see where we stand in this league. I look at the positive out of it. It’s a good test for us to see where we stand as a unit and individually.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Khobi Price at khprice@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price .