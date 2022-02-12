Mike Preston: Season-opening loss to No. 2 Terps a rude awakening for No. 8 Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse | COMMENTARY

Loyola Maryland goalie Sam Shafer makes a save during the first quarter of Saturday's game against Maryland in College Park. Shafer was pulled in the second quarter of the Greyhounds' season-opening 20-8 loss. Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Maybe the best thing that can be said about Loyola Maryland men’s lacrosse after Saturday’s opener is that there are 13 games remaining in the regular season.

Other than that, this was the type of game where the losing team burns the video and moves on to the next opponent, which unfortunately for the No. 8 Greyhounds is No. 19 Johns Hopkins next Saturday.

In a matchup of top-10 teams, Loyola was routed in its season opener, 20-8, by No. 2 Maryland on Saturday at Maryland Stadium. Leading 4-2, the Terps broke the game open in the second quarter by outscoring the Greyhounds 10-3. Maryland scored the first three goals of the quarter to take a commanding 7-2 lead with 12:46 left in the half, and that pretty much sealed Loyola’s fate.

Led by junior faceoff specialist Luke Wierman (19-for-25), Maryland dominated the midfield as the Terps won of 22 of 31 draws and routinely blew by Loyola’s short-stick defensive midfielders. Greyhounds coach Charley Toomey changed goalies after senior midfielder Kyle Long scored with 4:17 left in the half to put the Terps ahead 11-4, but it didn’t make a difference.

Saturday’s game was a virtual shooting drill for Maryland. Toomey had to long for the days of his 2012 national championship team, which featured dominant short-stick defensive midfielders in Josh Hawkins, Pat Laconi and Kevin Duffy.

“Give Maryland a lot of credit — they certainly took it to us,” Toomey said. “My biggest concern is my locker room at this moment. We’ve got to learn from this. We knew we had a real physical battle on our hands today. I thought [the Terps] were excellent at the face-off X. I thought they got some great midfield play which really started their offense, and they seemed to find [fifth-year attackman Logan] Wisnauskas on the backside and he is a heck of a shooter.

“Thirty-four [senior Payton Rezanka] is kind of our [number] one, and we got four other guys behind that,” Toomey said of his defensive midfielders, including Will Sherwood, Max McGillicuddy and Mustang Sally. “We’ve got to find out who is two, three or four and someone has to step up and make that claim. Eventually, we will try to rotate five guys through, but it’s a position we’ve got to develop.”

As expected, Toomey said graduate student Sam Shafer (three saves) will remain his top goalie, even though sophomore Luke Staudt (four saves) and senior Freeman Whitaker (one save) played most of the final 35 minutes Saturday. The move to replace Shafer was more of an attempt to find a spark than an indictment of the starting goalie’s play. Maryland outshot Loyola 43-31, and most of those goals were uncontested and scored from within nine yards.

Maryland has played well in its first two games, beating High Point, 21-13, last week before dominating the Greyhounds. It’s the first time the Terps have scored 20 or more goals in each of their first two games. Wisnauskas, sophomore attackman Eric Malever and graduate student midfielder Jonathan Donville each scored three goals, while attackman Keegan Khan, a graduate transfer from Villanova, had four assists and Wisnauskas added three.

Wierman also had two goals, which is a little unusual for a faceoff specialist, but it shows the versatility in Maryland’s offense. The Terps got goals from 11 different players Saturday.

“We didn’t expect to see this,” Maryland coach John Tillman said of the blowout win. “And if they had won a few more faceoffs and gained a couple of more possessions, this would have been a different game. For us, this was a group effort [offense] and we’re going to need that type of offense down the road.”

While Toomey was unhappy with the play of his defensive midfielders, Tillman was elated by his crew led by graduate student Roman Puglise and fifth-year senior Jake Higgins. The Greyhounds couldn’t break them down outside and Maryland didn’t have to slide, which would have opened up the inside for Loyola’s attack. But Tillman predicted Loyola will get better.

“A lot of improvement can be made throughout the year and most of it comes from Week 1 to Week 2,” Tillman said.

