Not many Class AA girls basketball teams can say they’ve got it more dialed in than Timberland High School does right now. The Lady Wolves finished the regular season on an eight-game winning streak and head into the playoffs off an easy win, 71-33, at home against Lake Marion on Feb. 11. The win sewed up Timberland’s first region crown since 2011 and a large crowd turned out to support the Lady Wolves.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO