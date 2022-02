Sifu Review Scores are in. Did Sloclap deliver on their promise of martial arts goodness? Is Sifu good, is it worth it?. Sifu has become an indie darling even before it got released. Sloclap’s previous game and the spiritual predecessor of this game was Absolver, a similar game with an online multiplayer focus. Critics were impressed by that game, garnering a Metacritic score of 75% score on PC, but the online community simply didn’t click. Now, we have Sifu, basically an Absolver but with a single-player focus. The question now is if the transition to a single-player experience actually made the experience much more appealing to the mainstream audience. Sadly, the answer is no, and that’s both a good thing and a bad thing. We rounded up Sifu review scores from multiple sources on Metacritic to see what games journalists have to say about this martial arts fighting game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO