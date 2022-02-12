ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flowers carries Long Island University past Bryant 99-88

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

NEW YORK — Ty Flowers had 29 points and 12 rebounds as Long Island University topped Bryant 99-88 on Saturday. Isaac Kante and Eral Penn added 24 points each for the Sharks (11-13, 8-6...

www.startribune.com

crescentcitysports.com

Short-handed McNeese grinds out 80-75 win at NSU

NATCHITOCHES – McNeese scored 15 straight points late in the second half and held Northwestern State scoreless over a 6-minute span to come away with an 80-75 Southland Conference win here Saturday afternoon. The Cowboys improve to 10-16 overall and 4-5 in league play while the Demons fell to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KATV

Stulic scores 18 to carry Little Rock over Troy 66-62

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Jovan Stulic came off the bench to score 18 points to lift Arkansas-Little Rock to a 66-62 win over Troy on Saturday. D.J. Smith had 15 points for Arkansas-Little Rock (8-14, 3-7 Sun Belt Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Myron Gardner added 13 points.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Iowa State up to No. 6 in women's AP Top 25; Gamecocks No. 1

Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women's basketball poll while South Carolina remains the unanimous choice at No. 1. Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday — its highest mark since the 2002 season — and has a huge week ahead with games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones then play No. 7 Baylor next Monday.
IOWA STATE
WPRI 12 News

Sheppard carries Rhode Island past Davidson 72-65

KINGSTON (WPRI) – Jeremy Sheppard had 23 points as Rhode Island snapped a six-game losing streak, defeating Davidson 72-65 on Saturday. Makhi Mitchell had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Rams. His brother, Makhel Mitchell added 11 points.  Foster Loyer had 20 points for the Wildcats, whose four-game win streak came to an end.  The Rams evened the […]
BASKETBALL
FOX Sports

Parker lifts North Florida over Kennesaw State 74-72

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Jadyn Parker had 17 points and North Florida turned back Kennesaw State 74-72 on Saturday. Jarius Hicklen had 12 points for the Ospreys (8-18, 4-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Emmanuel Adedoyin added 11 points and sank the second of two free throws to give North Florida the lead for good at 71-70 with 1:26 remaining. Dorian James had four blocks.
KENNESAW, GA
unoprivateers.com

Privateers Turn the Tables on UIW in Lakefront Rematch

– Revenge is a dish best served at the Lakefront Arena as the New Orleans Privateers defeated the UIW Cardinals 84-57 in a rematch game a week after UIW handed the Privateers their first conference loss. The win ties head coach Mark Slessinger with Ron Greene for first on the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bellarmine.edu

Knights improve to 9-3 in ASUN play with 75-69 win at North Alabama

FLORENCE, Ala.—The Bellarmine Knights never trailed in defeating the North Alabama Lions 75-69 on the road in an ASUN Conference game at Flowers Hall on Saturday. Despite never trailing, the Knights couldn't seem to pull away from the host Lions with the largest lead of 10 points coming in the last two minutes.
FLORENCE, AL
tsusports.com

Bridges Erupts For 34 As Women's Basketball Claims Big Win Over Grambling State

Ataiya Bridges scored 34 points while Jada Perry had a double-double as TSU held off Grambling State for a 96-86 win on Saturday afternoon inside the H&PE Arena. Grambling State jumped out to a 10-2 lead three minutes in as they were nearly flawless from the field. However, the roles would reverse as the first quarter came to a close as Jada Perry and Andriana Avent combined to score 13 points over the final 5:44 as the Lady Tigers shot 8-of-11 from the field to trail 21-20. Grambling State would open the second quarter with a layup but TSU answered as Ataiya Bridges nailed a three-pointer. With a big crowd on hand and into the game, the team began to feed off the crowd's energy and was hot from the three-point line with three made as they went on a 17-4 run over the next four minutes to lead 37-27. However, Grambling State wouldn't go away and TSU had a case of the turnover bug with three over the next three minutes they went on an 11-5 run to draw within 42-38.
GRAMBLING, LA
uabsports.com

UAB Falls 81-72 at Old Dominion

NORFOLK, Va. – The UAB men's basketball team fell 81-72 at Old Dominion on Sunday afternoon at Chartway Arena. After taking a 37-30 lead with a converted and-1 opportunity from Quan Jackson, the Monarchs closed the first half on a 7-0 run to tie the game at 37-37. Old Dominion then opened the second half on a 13-6 run, stretching its lead to 50-43 with 15:25 remaining.
NORFOLK, VA
bellarmine.edu

Women's basketball topped by North Alabama

FLORENCE, Ala. — North Alabama heated up from the perimeter in the third quarter Saturday in distancing itself from the Bellarmine University women's basketball team on the way to an 81-59 win over the Knights in ASUN action in Flowers Hall. Sophomore guard Mackenzie Keelin nearly posted her third...
FLORENCE, AL
yalebulldogs.com

Four Score in Double Figures as First-Place Yale Routs Columbia

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Yale showed off its depth in Saturday's 84-59 victory at Columbia. Four Bulldogs scored in double figures, and Yale got contributions up and down the roster in winning its sixth straight game. The Bulldogs (14-9) improved to 8-1 in Ivy play and sit atop the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WMBF

Cole scores 28, leads Coastal Carolina men past Georgia Southern

CONWAY, S.C. – Vince Cole tallied a career-high 28 points and Coastal Carolina led all the way in scoring an easy 79-58 win over Georgia Southern in a Sun Belt Conference game Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center. Cole led four players in double figures for the Chanticleers, who improved to 13-11 overall and 5-7 in the league. Rudi Williams added 18 points, while Garrick Green and Wilfried Likayi had 10 apiece. Point guard Ebrima Dibba had nine points, all in the second half.
CONWAY, SC

