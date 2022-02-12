Flowers carries Long Island University past Bryant 99-88

Ataiya Bridges scored 34 points while Jada Perry had a double-double as TSU held off Grambling State for a 96-86 win on Saturday afternoon inside the H&PE Arena. Grambling State jumped out to a 10-2 lead three minutes in as they were nearly flawless from the field. However, the roles would reverse as the first quarter came to a close as Jada Perry and Andriana Avent combined to score 13 points over the final 5:44 as the Lady Tigers shot 8-of-11 from the field to trail 21-20. Grambling State would open the second quarter with a layup but TSU answered as Ataiya Bridges nailed a three-pointer. With a big crowd on hand and into the game, the team began to feed off the crowd's energy and was hot from the three-point line with three made as they went on a 17-4 run over the next four minutes to lead 37-27. However, Grambling State wouldn't go away and TSU had a case of the turnover bug with three over the next three minutes they went on an 11-5 run to draw within 42-38.

GRAMBLING, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO