‘SWAT’ Star Shemar Moore Celebrates Filming 100 Episodes With ‘Best Crew, Team & Fam’

By Shelby Scott
 2 days ago
Valentine’s Day is Monday but “SWAT” star Shemar Moore is already sharing the love with his cast and crew. In his latest Instagram post, the Dan “Hondo” Harrelson actor celebrates 100 episodes of “SWAT” with a heartfelt tribute.

“100 Episodes of working with the best CREW, TEAM, & FAM in the business,” he captioned the photo. Standing in front of one of the series’ armored trucks, Shemar Moore and his fellow cast members celebrate the incredible milestone with a cake. Look closely and you’ll see it’s meant to look just like the vehicle behind them.

The “SWAT” star further acknowledged the significance of the milestone. He said 100 episodes “these days is an incredible accomplishment.”

He proceeded to thank the cast and crew for their unending dedication to “SWAT,” before thanking fans for tuning in each week.

“We wouldn’t be here without your support!” Moore emphasized.

Beneath the caption, fans shared their love for Shemar Moore and the rest of “SWAT’s” forerunning cast members.

“Love the show and everyone in it,” wrote one fan. “This is what makes the show so great.”

Another “SWAT” fan added, “Can’t wait for more,” followed by two fire emojis.

Many other fans shared their own congratulation and well-wishes for the “SWAT” team, with Moore’s followers anxious for the series post-Winter Olympics return.

‘SWAT’ Returns with All-New Episodes This Month

While many Outsiders have been following Team USA’s successes throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics, others are anxious for the prestigious games to conclude, impatient for new episodes of their favorite shows.

That said, “SWAT” is one of the multiple fan-favorite programs that have seen delays due to the Olympic Games. Fortunately, however, we only have about two more weeks to wait until “SWAT” returns with all-new episodes.

The last new episode of “SWAT,” entitled “Old School Cool,” aired on Sunday, January 23rd, the Olympics taking place from February 4th until the 20th of this month.

Due to the popularity of the games, with major television networks turning their attention toward coverage of the Olympics, “SWAT” doesn’t return until Sunday, February 27th. However, the long wait will surely be worth it.

The episode synopsis reads, “Hondo and the team race to locate the hacker responsible for accessing LAPD’s computers and revealing the identities of undercover officers before the leaked intelligence has fatal consequences.”

The synopsis also revealed Street will “reckon with past misdeeds.”

Regardless “SWAT’s” next all-new episode will surely be full of suspense. Outsiders addicted to the intensity and suspense of procedural dramas are fiends for these kinds of massive investigations as they often conclude with major plot twists and transitions.

So, when the Winter Olympics conclude next weekend, be sure to tune back in for all-new episodes of “SWAT.”

Shemar Moore
