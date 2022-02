The pandemic has certainly taken us on an emotional rollercoaster but a new study shows it's really hurting our hearts. Ahead of February, American Heart Month, the Cleveland Clinic did a survey and found heart attacks and other related issues are on the rise, finding nearly half of Americans have had at least one heart-related issue since March 2020. The survey found that two out of five (41%) Americans (over 18) have experienced at least one heart-related issue since March 2020 when the COVID-19 outbreak began.

