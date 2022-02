PlatinumGames has shared updates on two of its upcoming games, Bayonetta 3 and the mysterious Project G.G. Bayonetta 3, one of the most hotly anticipated games of the year, is still on track for release in 2022, according to Platinum vice president Hideki Kamiya. He and president Atsushi Inaba spoke to IGN Japan (H/T IGN), where Kamiya said the gameplay trailer released last September "should reassure you that we have been hard at work on development, and it should also show you that there are a lot of new elements in this game that were not in Bayonetta 1 and 2. I hope the footage released so far will fuel your expectations for this game."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO