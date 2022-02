Just last week, James Harden was able to successfully force his way out of Brooklyn. No one thought it was actually going to be possible this season, however, with the Philadelphia 76ers looking to give up Ben Simmons, it became clear that there was very much a clear option ahead. This deal was made on trade deadline day, and now, both teams are waiting for their respective superstars to join the lineup.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO