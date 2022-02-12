ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida rapper Kodak Black shot outside West Hollywood club, report says

By Dylan Abad
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Rapper Kodak Black was among three people shot Saturday outside a bar in West Hollywood, California, according to a report.

Law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told NBC News , the 24-year-old Florida rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, and two other victims were transported to a local hospital.

The report said the 19-year-old and 60-year-old are expected to recover from their non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Rapper Young Dolph dead in Memphis shooting

It was not immediately clear who fired the shots or what sparked the incident outside the club on the 400 block of North La Cienega Boulevard.

Footage obtained by TMZ shows what appeared to be the rapper and a number of others break out into a scuffle before multiple shots were fired.

This is a developing story.

Little Rock PD: Downtown shooting kills one, injures two

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police officers are investigating a downtown shooting that left one person dead and two others injured. Officers were called about shots fired in the area of E. 7th and S. Scott just before 11:30 p.m. Friday. The city’s homicide unit has been called to investigate. This is Little Rock’s […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Police: Man angry over McDonald's order shoots into Memphis store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police arrested a man Tuesday after he allegedly fired a gun into a Memphis McDonald’s in October of 2021, narrowly missing an employee working at the drive-thru window. Nexstar’s WREG reached that employee, Terrika Means, by phone Wednesday and talked to her about the near brush with a bullet. “If I […]
MEMPHIS, TN
