PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The mess left behind from a major water main break in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing section is far from gone. Now, some lawmakers and neighbors hope Harrisburg will give them the help they need to clean up. Crews were out in Kinsessing for hours on Saturday. The damage from the water main break could take months to fix, but residents say they need help now. The 48-inch water main was a century old, which made it one of the oldest in the city. “I think they all just need to come together, look and see what’s going on,” Christine Jones said....

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO