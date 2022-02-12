ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Bill Belichick’s journey to Super Bowl winner

By Dave Nethers
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Having served as an assistant coach with the Baltimore Colts, the Detroit Lions and under Bill Parcels for the New York Giants, Bill Belichick accepted his first head coaching job in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns in 1991.

Now generally regarded as among the most successful and introverted head coaches in the league’s history, Belichick allowed cameras into his coaches’ meeting in 1992, giving those outside of that room a rare glimpse into the meticulous planning and preparation consistent with his reputation.

While building a team in Cleveland, Belichick was also building a roster of his own notable assistants.

Here’s who’s playing this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

On his staff was Kirk Ferenc, Eric Mangini and Romeo Crennel, in addition to a young Nick Saban.

Belichick’s start as a head coach was not as successful as his career in New England.  He had a losing record in each of his first three seasons.

In the coaches’ meetings to which cameras were given access, he displayed the detailed record of opponents’ players and formations.  He can be heard questioning how some of his players were being used.

He would be in Cleveland when the team parted ways with one of the fans’ all-time favorite quarterbacks in Bernie Kosar, a move Belichick himself described as one of the most difficult decisions he had ever made or been a part of.

Belichick’s first winning season in the NFL was in 1994, when he led the Browns to an 11-5 record and a playoff win against the New England Patriots.

During the following season, his last season in Cleveland, he had built a team that many believed to be among the best in the AFC, with aspirations of making it to the first Super Bowl in franchise history. (The Browns have 4 NFL championships prior to the Super Bowl era.)

But in that season, Browns owner Art Modell signed an agreement to move the team to Baltimore.

The decision dramatically impacted the mood in the city, and it seems on the field that final season and the Browns fell short of the expectations. Belichick was assured he would coach the new team in Baltimore, but was fired by Modell in February of 1996.

The team he was largely responsible for building in Cleveland won a championship in Baltimore in 2000.

The accomplishment left football fans in Cleveland wondering what might have been had the team not moved. It was the same year Belichick, having been the head coach of the New York Jets for only one day, was named the new head coach of the Patriots where he amassed one of the finest head coaching records in NFL history.

Jets#American Football#The Baltimore Colts#The Detroit Lions#The New York Giants#The Cleveland Browns#The New England Patriots#Afc
