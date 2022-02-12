‘Mentality Problem’ - Manchester United Fans Fed Up With Weak Players After Another Draw

Eat, sleep, repeat. Manchester United fail to win, despite once again taking the lead. Following the 1-1 draws against Middlesbrough and Burnley, Ralf Rangnick's men make it three times in a week as a Che Adams equaliser earns Southampton a deserved draw.

LFCTR take a look at the fan reactions for the home side.

Despite a decent performance by Jadon Sancho, Manchester United fans are starting to realise why Steven Gerrard never won a Premier League and never got as many assists as he should of. You can only do so much as one player and assists only happen if they player on the end of the pass were to put the ball in the net.

A lot of stick from the home fans has rightly been directed to the players. Manchester United fans are fed up of seeing the same players week in, week out. Mentality is something that is clearly missing in the group, hanging on to a lead like the last leave in a Winter storm.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes takes takes swipe at Ralf Rangnick and his experience, despite backing his out of depth best mate on several occasions prior to the German coming in. When will these former Manchester United players learn?

Well known Manchester United fan channel United Stand asked the million pound question…

Lucky for you, LFC Transfer Room have the answers here - Manchester United | Who’s At Fault?

