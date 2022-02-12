ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘Mentality Problem’ - Manchester United Fans Fed Up With Weak Players After Another Draw

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wTSd8_0eCuaOFt00

Eat, sleep, repeat. Manchester United fail to win, despite once again taking the lead. Following the 1-1 draws against Middlesbrough and Burnley, Ralf Rangnick's men make it three times in a week as a Che Adams equaliser earns Southampton a deserved draw.

LFCTR take a look at the fan reactions for the home side.

Despite a decent performance by Jadon Sancho, Manchester United fans are starting to realise why Steven Gerrard never won a Premier League and never got as many assists as he should of. You can only do so much as one player and assists only happen if they player on the end of the pass were to put the ball in the net.

A lot of stick from the home fans has rightly been directed to the players. Manchester United fans are fed up of seeing the same players week in, week out. Mentality is something that is clearly missing in the group, hanging on to a lead like the last leave in a Winter storm.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes takes takes swipe at Ralf Rangnick and his experience, despite backing his out of depth best mate on several occasions prior to the German coming in. When will these former Manchester United players learn?

Well known Manchester United fan channel United Stand asked the million pound question…

Lucky for you, LFC Transfer Room have the answers here - Manchester United | Who’s At Fault?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mason Greenwood news: Manchester United left in ‘unusual situation’ says manager Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has said that Manchester United are in an "unusual situation" following Mason Greenwood’s arrest but called on his players to come together and ensure they have a successful end to the season.Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a young woman on Sunday, then further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill while in custody.The 20-year-old was released on bail by Greater Manchester Police pending further investigation on Wednesday but will remain suspended by United, not playing or training at the club "until further notice".Rangnick said that Greenwood's arrest had not distracted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Paul Scholes
The Independent

Manchester United: Ralf Rangnick reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo walking off the pitch after Burnley draw

Ralf Rangnick believes that Manchester United should focus on "things we can influence" rather than Cristiano Ronaldo's habit of immediately walking off the pitch after a disappointing result.Ronaldo headed straight down the tunnel at Turf Moor on Wednesday night after the final whistle sounded on United's disappointing 1-1 draw with bottom-of-the-table Burnley.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had been left out of the starting line-up by Rangnick and failed to find a winning goal after being introduced as a second-half substitute.It was not the first time that Ronaldo has walked straight off the pitch this season and chosen not to acknowledge...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Solskjaer also to blame if Manchester United miss top four - Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick says former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to shoulder some of the blame if Manchester United miss out on a place in the top four this season. United are stuttering in the race of Champions League football after successive draws with Burnley and Southampton. Rangnick admits he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Che#Mentality Problem#Middlesbrough#Southampton#German#United Stand#Lfc Transfer Room
The Guardian

Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend’s action

Jürgen Klopp has described this as the strongest Liverpool squad he has had at his disposal. That Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi could not even make the bench supported the theory. Sean Dyche has lesser resources but by his own standards, he had a luxury of riches. Dwight McNeil was dropped for the first time this season. Tuesday’s scorer Jay Rodriguez and new signing Wout Weghorst started in attack. But both missed chances and the reality is that Burnley have scored three goals in nine games. Meanwhile, Maxwel Cornet took McNeil’s spot on the left. The Ivorian can seem a one-man goal-of-the-season contest, but a berth on the wing gave him less chance to let fly. Cornet rarely formed much of a strike partnership with the sold Chris Wood, but at least he offered explosive shooting. For Dyche, the decision is whether to restore him to the forward line. Richard Jolly.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United: Harry Maguire's lack of pace "a real problem"

Harry Maguire's season went from bad to worse with a shaky performance in Manchester United's 1-1 draw at home to Southampton on Saturday. The world's most expensive defender was run ragged by Saints' forwards Armando Broja and Che Adams and was singled out for criticism by a number of fans on social media after the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

A Look Back at Burnley’s Season So Far Ahead of Liverpool’s Trip to Turf Moor

Burnley continued their run of 11 games without a win as they held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night. Having not won since October, the Claret's survival hopes hang in the balance as they welcome Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool side to Lancashire this Sunday. Sean Dyche's men are currently propping up the Premier League table, four points away from safety as the threat of relegation looms large over Turf Moor.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
LFCTransferRoom

Sky Sports Pundit Gary Neville Calls Out Manchester United's Weak Players For Undermining Ralf Rangnick

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville is disgusted at the club's players as the undermine manager Ralf Rangnick, claiming he knows who they are. Manchester United under the Glazer ownership has gone from bad to worse. From allowing a banker to run the club in Ed Woodward to allowing player power to overcome any leadership a manager has.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
944
Followers
4K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy