WWE

Mustafa Ali Says He’ll See Fans In Two and a Half Years

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMustafa Ali seems to think he’ll be out of in-ring action for the foreseeable future. In a post on Twitter, Ali sent out a message to fans suggesting they might not...



Comments / 0

PWMania

SPOILER: Title Change At WWE SmackDown Taping

Sami Zayn is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX taping for next week’s show saw Zayn capture the title by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn had been the #1 contender since winning the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet match on the December 24 SmackDown episode. This...
WWE
FanSided

Sami Zayn captures WWE Intercontinental Championship at SmackDown tapings

On February 11, Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to become the WWE Intercontinental Champion during tapings for next week’s show. WWE tweeted about the moment late Friday evening. “Breaking: New Champion crowed at Smackdown taping in New Orleans, Louisiana,” the promotion posted across social media. Zayn and Nakamura...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Spoiler: Big News From Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Taping For Next Friday

Sami Zayn is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX taping for next week’s show saw Zayn capture the title by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn had been the #1 contender since winning the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet match on the December 24 SmackDown episode. This...
WWE
firstsportz.com

“YUCKY”: Bayley hates Smackdown Superstar’s recent announcement

Bayley is one of the most popular professional wrestlers on the WWE roster today. In fact, she was one of the top performers during the Thunderdome Era. Initially, she had kicked off her career as a babyface since she signed with the company since 2012. But she eventually turned heel and her performance has gone on to a whole new level.
WWE


Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 2.11.22

Hey there people, time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Last week was a pretty dismal show, granted it was complicated by weather conditions wrecking a bunch of travel plans, so we’re really hoping for a bounce back in terms of quality. They’re taping next weeks show tonight as well, so if you happen to be in New Orleans for this event you’re in for a long one. Tonight we’ll have appearances by Ronda Rousey and Bill Goldberg, Goldberg to try and hype up his title match with Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber and Ronda to start the build towards her WrestleMania match wit Charlotte Flair. Speaking of old Poochie, she’ll be defending her title tonight against Naomi so expect another screwy finish and entirely too much Sonya Deville talking. We’ve also got another match between Natalya and Aliyah, so I guess that’s something. Elimination Chamber is coming up quick so anything they’re going to do for that event needs to get ramped up rather quickly. That’s enough previewing from me, let’s get to the action.
WWE


The Miz Comments On Recent WWE Releases

In an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, WWE star The Miz was asked about WWE releasing several talents since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. The Miz admitted it was tough to watch colleagues and friends get released, with him pointing specifically to long-time friend and tag team partner, John Morrison. Ultimately, however, Miz concludes that you have to do what you have to do and try to be the best star you can be for the fans.
WWE
Fightful

Randy Orton Fell To The Floor Laughing At WWE Royal Rumble Error With Shane McMahon; More On Shane

Fightful has learned more about some of the issues surrounding Shane McMahon and the Royal Rumble, that led to him being on the outs with WWE. Fightful spoke with several people close to the WWE Royal Rumble match who uncovered some of the logic behind Shane McMahon's pitches, or lack thereof. Several sources have indicated that Shane McMahon specifically wanted to go on in a spot that would highlight him, with one even mentioning that he pitched the number one spot. However, we're told that Vince McMahon personally came along and said that he'd be making changes to the match and wouldn't be doing much of what Shane laid out.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Goldberg Addresses Comeback Criticism and Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Goldberg told Cole to not take this personally and that he loves him like a brother. Cole then said there are whispers out there and that this might be one comeback too many. "See that's the problem over the past couple of years, that I've listened to those people and let that throw me off my game. I don't give a damn what anybody thinks. Not you, not Roman Reigns, no one. As far as comebacks are concerned, this one is going to stick, and this one is going to call upon the old Goldberg you remember." Cole then brought up the match that was supposed to happen two years ago and Reigns saying this is a very different time.
WWE


Seth Rollins On Why He Wore His Shield Gear For Match With Roman Reigns

In an interview with Claibs Online on Super Bowl Radio Row (via Wrestling Inc), Seth Rollins spoke about why he came out in his Shield gear for his match with Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Rollins would eventually win the match via disqualification, only to get attacked by Reigns...
WWE
FOX Sports

WWE SmackDown recap, review: Ronda Rousey packs a punch in SmackDown return

Ronda Rousey appeared on WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week to once again make her presence felt – both figuratively and literally. Welcome back to the "Highs and Lows," this time covering the 2/11/22 edition of Friday Night SmackDown featuring appearances from Rousey and Goldberg, as well Charlotte Flair defending her title in the main event.
WWE


Dakota Kai & Pete Dunne’s WWE 2K22 Rating Revealed

While a full ratings reveal is scheduled for this Tuesday, WWE 2K22 continues revealing some ratings single handedly. Today is Dakota Kai and Pete Dunne’s turn. Dakota Kai’s in game overall rating will be a 79, her highest yet and a considerable update from the 73 she received on WWE 2K20. Pete Dunne is rated 81, a slight increase from his overall rating from the previous WWE game.
WWE
ComicBook

Mustafa Ali Gives Disappointing Update on WWE Release Situation

Those who have been keeping up with Mustafa Ali's current situation with WWE will know that he has asked for his release and since revealed that WWE is not looking to grant it. That situation doesn't seem to be improving after the superstar's last post on Twitter either, which said "I'll see ya all in like 2 1/2 years." That is likely when his contract runs out, and since this all started Ali hasn't been a presence on WWE television. That, unfortunately, doesn't look to end anytime soon according to this latest tweet.
WWE
Fightful

Women's Tag Team Match Added To WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

Another match has been made official for WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. Last Friday night on SmackDown after announcing that she would be challenging Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, Ronda Rousey was forced to defend herself against Sonya Deville after the WWE Official tried to attack her. Flair left the ring unscathed while Deville was treated to an armbar.
WWE
FanSided

Updated WWE Elimination Chamber match card after Feb. 11 SmackDown

One new match featuring Ronda Rousey was added to the WWE Elimination Chamber card following the Feb. 11 episode of SmackDown. The Feb. 11 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has concluded, meaning that the WWE is one week away from their Elimination Chamber premium live event. The card already features two Elimination Chamber matches and four championship bouts in total. If you thought it was impossible the card could not get any more stacked, it did.
WWE


Mike Chioda on This Year’s Royal Rumble, Possible WWE Locker Room Turmoil

– During his Monday Mailbag Podcast for Ad Free Shows, former WWE referee Mike Chioda shared his thoughts on this year’s men’s Royal Rumble men at the January event. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Chioda on the Royal Rumble: “I was a little surprised at the [Royal]...
WWE


WWE Reportedly Editing Segment On Friday’s SmackDown

This past Friday WWE taped the next episode of SmackDown, due to the fact the roster will not be in the country next week. The crew will be traveling to Saudi Arabia for the Elimination Chamber premium event. That means the episode won’t be live this Friday, and WWE will be taking advantage of that to do some editing.
WWE


Daily Update: WWE SmackDown notes, Lita, Mustafa Ali

Joe Rogan off UFC 271 due to 'scheduling conflict'. We are looking to grow our writing/editing team with an experienced online news writer who has a working knowledge of WWE, AEW, Impact and other organizations. MMA knowledge is a plus, but not required. This is a paid position. Email tonyleder@f4wonline.com with several links. We are not looking for inexperienced writers for this position.
NFL
PWMania

WWE Confirms Elimination Chamber Match With Ronda Rousey

The third women’s match is now official for the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. We noted before how Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was planned for WWE’s return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Following developments on tonight’s SmackDown, WWE has now confirmed the tag team bout for Elimination Chamber.
WWE


List Of Producers For Last Monday’s Episode of WWE RAW

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, which aired on Syfy from Denver, Colorado. * Abyss produced the Quiz Bowl segment and Alpha Academy vs. Street Profits. * Petey Williams produced AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest. * Adam Pearce produced the...
WWE

