Game Primer: How to Watch, Key Players and Important Information for Kansas State at Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks Women's Basketball team takes on the Kansas State Wildcats tonight in Lawrence. Here is everything you need to know to be ready for the game.

The Kansas Jayhawks are in the midst of their best season in over a decade , and today is a chance to solidify their spot in the top half of the conference standings.

The Kansas State Wildcats come into Lawrence only half a game behind Kansas in the conference standings. This is the second matchup of the season between these two teams. Kansas State won the first meeting 69-61 in Manhattan on January 19th.

Kansas State leads the all-time series 78-48, including a 33-26 record in Lawrence. The Wildcats have won the last two meetings. The Jayhawks' last victory come in a 70-63 victory in Allen Fieldhouse on Jan 23, 2021.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

Kansas: 16-5, 7-4 Big 12

Kansas State: 17-7, 7-5 Big 12

Line: KU -3.5

O/U: 131.5

How to Watch

Saturday, Feb 12, 6:00 p.m. CST

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

- Josh Klingler (Play-by-Play), Brenda VanLengen (Analyst)

Radio: IMG Jayhawk Radio Network

- Jimmy Chavez (Play-by-Play)

Webcast: Kansas Online Radio

Online Streaming: www.espn.com/watch or the ESPN app (subscription required)

Game Coverage

Follow along during the game for live updates from both the Rock Chalk Podcast and Kansas Women's Basketball Twitter accounts.

Key Players

Kansas

Aniya Thomas #5 (G): Thomas did everything in the last meeting, leading the Jayhawks with 16 points, and also contributing 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and a block.

Taiyanna Jackson #1 (C): She had 8 blocks in the game in Manhattan, and made things difficult for Ayoka Lee in the 4th quarter stretch where Kansas made a run to get back into the game. Her ability to frustrate Lee will be key to winning this game.

Kansas State

Ayoka Lee #50 (C): One of the leading candidates for Big 12 Player of the Year, Lee averages 24.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game.

Serena Sundell #4 (G): The freshman point guard was injured early in the game against Baylor, and the Wildcats struggled in her absence. Her availability may be a key factor in Kansas State's ability to play effectively on offense in this game.

Fun Facts

Zakiyah Franklin was a perfect 9-9 from the free throw line Wednesday, improving her shooting percentage to 89.9 percent. That is good for 3rd in the Big 12 and 15th in the nation.

Holly Kersgieter needs 8 points to reach the 1,000 point milestone in her career.

A Kansas win would give the Jayhawks their first five-game conference winning streak since 2000. In that streak, they defeated Missouri and Iowa State at home, Colorado in Boulder, and then Oklahoma State and Texas at home.