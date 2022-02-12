ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Homeless man accused of slitting woman’s throat after she let him into her home to shower

By Ryan Bittan, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The Salt Lake City Police Department has arrested a 30-year-old man named Eric Jones who is accused of cutting a woman’s throat inside her residence in what appears to be a random attack.

The investigation started just before 5 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 6 when officers responded to 850 South West Temple Street after receiving information about a woman bleeding heavily.

Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition where she received emergency surgery. Doctors upgraded the victim’s condition to critical but stable.

The victim told SLCPD she let Jones, who she described as being homeless, inside her home so he could shower.

At around 1 a.m. on Feb. 11, officers located Jones and later booked him into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of aggravated assault.

No additional information on this case is being released at this time. There are no further updates available on the victim’s condition.

