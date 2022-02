This list is for people who want to enjoy tacos every day and not just on Tuesday. Do you agree with the list? Are there any we should add?. It's no secret that Poughkeepsie knows food. Some people have the opinion that our region's most popular food is pizza. That might be a fair assumption because there are so many pizza parlors in the area. According to Pizza Need, New York City alone consumes 500,000 pizza pies every day. New Yorkers love pizza whether it's for lunch or dinner. Some even eat it multiple times a day. Here are the 9 top rated pizza placed in Poughkeepsie. Is pizza or Italian food the most popular around here?

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO