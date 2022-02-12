A Taste of the Past: A food historian discovers hidden cooks
By Margaret Leef WV Culinary Team
wvgazettemail.com
2 days ago
CROZET, Va. — Not too far east of the West Virginia-Virginia border, at a comfortable farmhouse with a colorful name, it was pitch black and chilly in the cold December air, except for the warm glow of a light on Leni Sorensen’s front porch. She is statuesque,...
To be honest, my family doesn't go out much. I don't mean that to sound as depressing as it does, but we truly are a family of homebodies. We like staying home and spending time together. That being said, when we do go out, we want to have FUN, and I think I just found the perfect place to do that next time we're in Wisconsin.
Street food — especially that of taco trucks — holds a special place in my heart. There’s something about getting local food and eating it in five minutes that really hits home. It is my mission this year to try all of the Winston-Salem favorites in an effort to broaden my palate, but I keep finding myself returning to my first great find: El Taquito Taqueria.
Cooking in the old days wasn’t quite the same as it is today. In fact, recipes were rather vague, such as they were. Measurements were inexact, such as “a knob of butter,” or “half a teacup of milk.” In fact, even the instructions relied on some measure of previous experience. “Mix until it looks right,” or “bake until done.”
While we wait for two popular San Francisco ethnic restaurants (Osha Thai food and Slanted Door) to open their planned branches in Napa, chef Mourad Lahlou has announced he plans to open Moro Napa, serving food from Morocco in the Oxbow Public Market, this summer. His eatery will be in...
Soul food is a Southern staple with a heavy history. During the transatlantic slave trade, enslaved Africans created meals from what little rations they were given. What started as a means for survival has flourished into the delicious meals we now know as soul food. The Dekalb History Center is hosting its 14th Annual Black History Month Celebration with an event called Soul Food in Dekalb: A Tasty History, to be held both in-person and virtually on Feb 10. “City Lights” producer Summer Evans spoke via Zoom with two of the event’s presenters, Chef Asata Reid and culinary historian Akila McConnell, about what soul food means to them.
These days, the power of food to unify everyone is still a shining aspect of society. However, when it comes to certain dishes that have deep significance in other cultures, there are still those who are highly concerned about some who are discovering these dishes for the first time. Their feeling is that newer audiences finding these dishes will dive more into appropriation rather than appreciation, leaving those who grew up loving those dishes and the traditions attached being priced out of enjoying them. One of those dishes now becoming the next buzzworthy item on elite restaurant menus and social media lists? Oxtail.
Black cake has a complicated history. The dense, rum-soaked, fruit-packed dessert is a Caribbean tradition at Christmas, Easter and weddings. For those no longer living in the islands, it’s also a strong reminder of home. But, as one conflicted character in Charmaine Wilkerson’s debut, “Black Cake,” notes, it “was essentially a plum pudding handed down to the Caribbeans by colonizers from a cold country.”
Owego, New York. A quaint, historic town filled with flavor and right in our very own backyards. NYup.com has a special series piece in which they take a look at small towns all across Upstate New York and rank them on their food offerings. In their May 2021 issue, they named Owego as being a fantastic small town with great food options.
What’s in Season? Root Vegetables. While most things aren’t being harvested directly from the field in these temperatures, farmers have made a lot of investments over the years to store their root crops well and for longer periods of time. It allows us to have access to local carrots, beets, daikon radishes, celeriac, and more. We highlighted some recipes on our blog for these delicious vegetables so you can feel creative in the kitchen.
DULUTH, Minn – This week’s Cooking Connection takes Meteorologist Ken Slama to the New Scenic Café just outside of Duluth off the scenic Highway 61. Owner and Chef Scott Graden gets creative with his take on caramelized carrots.
Eat at home kits are here to stay if the delicious dishes delivered by The Little Pasta Company are anything to go by, writes Andy Richardson. Restaurants are back. Covid restrictions are so 2021 and those that survived the pandemic are hurtling headlong to such money-spinning dates as Valentine’s and Mother’s Day.
A lane of trees with intertwined canopies, creating a marvelous sheltering shade, connects the bungalows of Cauley Square, one of Miami’s most enchanting and secret places. The village is so far south on Old Dixie Highway that its origins can be traced back to the early 20th century, when it was an agricultural area and not a land occupied by new developments, which have expanded to reach the Everglades on one side and Biscayne Bay on the other.
Often, people will get out of life what they put into it. For Mifflin Gibbs, that meant traveling the world looking for new opportunity and working hard to push himself ahead. While some details of his life have been lost, it is clear that Gibbs lived a remarkable life of adventure and public service.
Our 2022 schedule release video showcased the diverse BIPOC and minority-owned small businesses in our community. Our first featured restaurant, Taste of the Caribbean, gives the Central District a taste of Jamaica and its vibrant culture! Co-owner Carlene Comrie chatted with us about the story behind the Black and woman-owned community hub.
While there were some Chinese immigrants living in America before the middle of the 19th century, it was, according to PBS, not until the 1850 that immigration from China began in large numbers. Although eager to work hard and create better lives for themselves and their families, many of these newly minted Americans were hardly welcomed into the fold. According to AsAmNews, most were relegated to working in laundries or restaurants, especially with Congress passing the ruthless "Chinese Exclusion Act" in 1882, a law officially denying full citizenship and rights to most Chinese immigrants.
People of non-Polish ancestry often believe the Polish diet consists of pierogi, gołąbki (cabbage rolls) and kielbasa. That is simply not the truth. There are many Polish dishes that are steeped in tradition. However, due to the country’s volatile history of wars, partitions and occupations, some Polish recipes reflect the characteristics or influences of other countries.
The line picked up on the second ring. “Hey,” I said to the woman on the other end of the line, a worker at a local bakery. “I’m looking for carrot cake. Today is National Carrot Cake Day. Do you have any?”. There was a pause and...
MAYUKH SEN’S enthralling debut book, Taste Makers: Seven Immigrant Women Who Revolutionized Food in America, opens in 1880 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, when anti-immigrant xenophobia was an accepted fact of life in America. The social pressure to assimilate was pervasive, and food was integral to this process, as we learn from Sen’s vignette of Elizabeth Kander, the author of the influential The Settlement Cookbook: The Way to a Man’s Heart (1901). Kander was a Jewish immigrant from Germany living in Milwaukee who crusaded for assimilation as a survival mechanism; her cookbook, which taught recent European immigrants American food habits, sold over two million copies.
Penn State grad Alex Goodstein is anything but a picky eater. In fact, he loves food so much that he shares a taste of Pittsburgh on his blog and Instagram page called “Alex Eats Too Much”. His passion for blogging Pittsburgh’s most delicious eats began nearly five years...
