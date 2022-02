LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech men’s basketball team remains undefeated at home this season, after overcoming a deficit of 13 points in the first half to knock off TCU 82-69. The Red Raiders are now (15-0) at home, but the perfect record didn’t come without multiple scares Saturday afternoon. Tech began to fall behind mid-way through the first half of the game. At the 5:22 mark in the half, a Damion Baugh three pointer put the team down 35-22. Moments later, after a missed three pointer, junior guard Kevin McCullar seemed to roll his ankle after stepping on Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon’s foot. McCullar did not return to the game after being helped back to the locker room.

