After duking it out on the slippery floors of a California bowling alley against Brandon Bills, the "BOP" star has been banned from attending Corbin Bowl in Topanga, California. An employee from the bowling alley revealed to TMZ that the staff reviewed security footage from the vicious fight, and turned it over to the police, who ultimately believe that DaBaby was the aggressor and Brandon as the victim.

TOPANGA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO