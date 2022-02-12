ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Section V Scoreboard: Ready for the final stretch

By Sean Curran, The Evening Tribune
The last week of the regular season has arrived, and local basketball teams are now looking to make one final push up the standings in order to secure a home game at the start of the Section V playoffs.

The Steuben County basketball teams are working their way through the SCAA Championships, which will wrap up early this week. Wrestling championships are also taking place this weekend, and results for that can be found at eveningtribune.com.

Here's a look at how each team performed in the week leading up to the final week of the season, listed by sport, by date.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Friday, Feb. 11

Hornell 86, Haverling 75

Ho: Gennaro Picco 33 points; Griffyn Baker 16 points; 10-7.

Ha: Keefer Calkins 31 points, 5 assists; AJ Brotz 26 points, 3 steals, 4 assists; 8-10.

Belfast 42, Houghton 40

B: Kaiden Logue 15 points; Tony Logue 12 points.

H: James Adenuga 11 points; Hugo Huang 11 points.

Livonia 70, Wayland-Cohocton 35

L: Chris Coyle 19 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists; Evan Swan 16 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocks.

W: Brogan Cotter 20 points.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Dansville 67, Warsaw 47

D: Collin Gray 22 points, 8 rebouds; Drew Morrow 20 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks; 14-4.

W: Sawdey 13 points; Shell 10 points.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Canisteo-Greenwood 66, Arkport-Canaseraga 37

CG plays Campbell-Savona in the SCAA Semifinals. Arkport-Canaseraga plays Hammondsport in the consolation bracket.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Dansville 58, Wayland-Cohocton 51

D: Collin Gray 20 points, 7 rebounds; Drew Morrow 14 points, 12 rebounds; 13-4, clinches Division I league title.

W: LaPlant 16 points; Cotter 11 points; Gammel 11 points.

Haverling 67, Livonia 62

H: Keefer Calkins 18 points; Austin Durand 15 points, five 3-pointers.

L: Evan Swan scored 12 of his 20 points in the fourth, 7 rebounds; Chris Coyle 10 points, 6 assists.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Dansville 53, Livonia 40

D: Clinches at least a share of first league title since 1993; Drew Morrow 25 points, 19 rebounds; Jakob Smith 22 points, 10 rebounds.

L: C. Coyle 12 points; Feehan 11 points.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Livonia 64, Hornell 60

L: Chris Coyle scored 21 of 27 points in second half, three 3s in the fourth.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Friday, Feb. 11

Hornell 60, Haverling 52

Hav (11-8): Sydney Burns 12 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals; Emma Luckenbach 11 points, 11 rebounds; Keegan Smith 10 points, 16 rebounds; Natalie Krelie 8 points, 16 rebounds.

Hor (12-4): Tayghan Doorley 26 points; Lilian Hoyt 13 points.

Livonia 67, Wayland-Cohocton 29

L (14-5): Kylie Buckley 29 points (1,000th point of career), 12 rebounds, 6 blocked shots; Kelsey Stewart 16 points, 4 assists, 4 steals.

WC (0-15): Madi Levee 17 points.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Wellsville 36, Cuba-Rushford 26

Wellsville is 14-3; C-R is 6-11.

Prattsburgh/Avoca 33, Addison 22

P/A (13-6): Riley Stowe 15 points; Marissa Reid 10 points.

Addison is 12-7.

Jasper-Troupsburg 55, Campbell-Savona 18

J-T is 4-15; C-S is 1-17.

Canisteo-Greenwood 49, Arkport/Canaseraga 36

C-G (15-4): Lillian Mullen 22 points; Brooke Burd 10 points.

A/C is 10-9.

Andover/Whitesville 48, Genesee Valley/Belfast 44

A/W (14-3): Vanessa Hall 27 points; Serena Ainsworth 9 points.

GV/B is 13-4.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Dansville 66, Wayland-Cohocton 21

D (8-10): Erin Patanella 18 points; Chelsie Tyler 16 points; Aynsley Belcher 14 points.

Way-Co is 0-15.

Livonia 50, Haverling 21

H (11-7): Gillian Oksinski 7 points; Keegan Smith 6 points, 7 rebounds.

L (13-5): Kylie Buckley 22 points, 9 rebounds; Mary Kwak 9 points, 5 rebounds; Emma King 8 points; Kelsey Stewart 6 points, 8 assists; 4 rebounds, 3 steals.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Avoca/Prattsburgh 53, Jasper-Troupsburg 35

A/P (12-6): Riley Stowe 16 points; Kendra Pinckney 12 points.

J-T is 3-15.

Canisteo-Greenwood 95, Alfred-Almond 16

CG (14-4): Lillian Mullen 25 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, 9 steals; Bailey Mullen 22 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Brooke Burd 21 points, 16 rebounds.

A-A is 0-13.

Andover/Whitesville 73, Cuba-Rushford 23

A/W (13-3): Vanessa Hall 33 points; Maria Ribola 18 points; Serena Ainsworth 12 points; Rachel Jackson 10 points.

C-R is 6-10.

Monday, Feb. 7

Livonia 34, Dansville 33

L (12-5): Kylie Buckley 17 points, including winning basket with 5 seconds remaining with assist from Kelsey Stewart; Emma King 7 points; Libby Kwak 6 points.

D (7-10): Madison Lee 11 points.

