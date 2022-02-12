ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

99% of customers’ power restored, MLGW says

By Destinee Hannah
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW said the company has restored 99 percent of its customers’ power outages, and they are still working to restore that remaining one percent.

Over 270,000 customers were left in the dark after an ice storm passed through the Mid-South on Feb. 3.

According to the press release, additional power outages also occurred after the storm. Over a week later, there are still some who are without power. The company announced on Thursday that they expected all customers to have power restoration by Saturday.

“We’ve been able to restore 99% of customers who can take power, and we will keep working as quickly and safely as possible to get the power back on for everyone,” MLGW said in a press release.

How does MLGW decide who gets their power restored first?

MLGW also announced that disconnections for non-payments have been suspended.

To report a power outage, call (901)-544-6500. To report downed powerlines, call (901)-528-4465.

